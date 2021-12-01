After having much of his past two seasons of prep baseball snatched away from him, Glynn Academy’s John Wise Long ensured he would get the opportunity to make up the missing time at the next level Wednesday.
In front of an auditorium of his family, friends, coaches, teammates and other supporters, Long signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball at the University of North Carolina.
“I’ve just got to give thanks to the Lord,” Long said. “This is a great day, being with family and friends, and all my teammates just showing out and giving support, it really means a lot to me.
“It shows just how great this community is. I’m just really excited leading into this year for baseball.”
A series of unfortunate circumstances has prevented Long from playing much ball over the last two years.
Even as a sophomore, the uber-talented pitcher/outfielder played an important role for Glynn Academy, which got off to a 12-2 start that lifted the program to the No. 1 ranking in the state before the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the spring athletic season.
Long still managed to stay busy, making a trip to workout for scouts once restrictions loosened, and even earning his offer from UNC. Things were trending up as he entered his junior season.
Then a small setback occurred when Long sliced open his hand while celebrating during a scrimmage against Charlton County. Though the cut required 30 stitches, Long was no worse for wear a few weeks later.
But in his return to the diamond against Pierce County, Long was again the victim of misfortune — this time in the form of a complete tear of the UCL inside his pitching elbow.
His season was over once more, and doubts about his future career began to creep in.
Long would require the infamous Tommy John surgery at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, and while it is not the career-ending injury it was once considered, a torn ligament is not something easy to return from.
It was the support system around Long that helped him persist.
“After I tore my UCL, I was very sad,” Long said. “I just wasn’t in the right place mentally. I thought I wouldn’t be able to come back from this injury.
“But being around this great group of guys, they all push me everyday to get better, and the coaches as well, and my family. It was really tough to get through it, but I’m almost done with it, and just really excited to be back out there again.”
As he recovered this past season, Long watched from the dugout as his teammates made a historic run for the program — Glynn Academy advanced to the Elite 8 round of the GHSA state playoffs for the first time since 1990.
Although it was difficult for Long to play the part of powerless spectator, the experience provided him a newfound perspective on the sport.
“The whole season, I was at every game; cheering for them, rooting for them,” Long said. “It was definitely a different point of view, and it’s kind of one I’m glad that I got to see, like how quickly baseball can be taken away from you.
“It was definitely different just watching everything, but I’m sort of glad it happened, just to see everything.”
Long recently made his return to the baseball field once again, this time in a more ceremonious fashion.
Playing for the traveling East Cobb Astros in Atlanta, Long accomplished one of the rarest feats in the game when he went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and hit for the cycle in his first game back from Tommy John.
With one season remaining at Glynn Academy, Long and the Terrors expect to make another push at a deep playoff run under the direction of first-year head coach John Welborn, who takes over the program following the retirement of Trent Mongero.
But first, Long had to make things official with North Carolina, which has stuck beside him throughout his rehabilitation. For the future Tarheel, the loyalty and support was just one of the factors that has endeared Chapel Hill to him.
“There was a bunch of different things,” Long said. “Academics, for me, was No. 1. Especially from my parents as well, academics is the key for everything…
“Then the baseball, they’re historically good. They’ve gone to Omaha a bunch, and that’s something I hope I can do when I get there.”