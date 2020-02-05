Glynn Academy’s girls basketball team put on a show during their semifinal game against Richmond Hill on Wednesday night as the Terrors defeated the Wildcats 62-28.
With this win, Glynn Academy will be back in the region championship game, looking to defend their title.
The Terrors got off to a quick start as they went on a 12-0 run that lasted until Richmond Hill finally scored with 3:12 left in the first quarter.
Glynn Academy’s defense had an answer for anything Richmond Hill attempted to execute. The Terrors held the Wildcats to just five points the entire first period.
Richmond Hill didn’t lay down though and regrouped in the second quarter as they outscored Glynn 15-14.
The Terrors held onto their lead and went into the break leading 34-20.
Glynn Academy coach Sharnesha Smith said she liked the start, but felt like it slowed down in the second quarter.
“I wanted to sub early,” Coach Smith said. “I wanted to get some other girls some minutes, and I wouldn’t necessarily say that hurt us. I felt like we made a lot of mental errors down the stretch you know some transition issues that we have to fix. We talked about already, and hopefully, we will be better Friday.”
By subbing in girls, it allowed some of the younger ones to get some good minutes in game situations. Coach Smith said she felt like they played well after the nerves settled.
“I thought they picked it up, especially the last five minutes of the game,” Coach Smith said. “I thought they were able to let loose and get after it a little bit. I think what was most important is that they were nervous. You got to get over your nerves, especially with the seniors that we have. We’ve got to fill some big shoes next year, so again that experience every day is only going to help them.”
After the break, Glynn sent their starters back out there, and they got the job done.
Once again, “The Big Three” put on a show proving to be a lethal weapon against opposing offenses.
Talia Hamilton led the way for Glynn Academy as she scored 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.
The other Terror to score in double-digits was Zoesha Smith.
She finished the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and one block.
Zoesha Smith continues to grow as a basketball player on the court, and she was a force on both sides, especially getting key offensive rebounds for second-chance points.
However, to Coach Smith, she left some stuff on the court.
“Honestly, she missed too many shots tonight. Look at how many layups she missed in the paint today, look at how many free throws she left out there,” Coach Smith said. “But I know she will fix it. I had to sit her more than I would have liked, trying to save her legs for Friday. Zoesha is Zoesha, so she’s going to put on a show for you, and hopefully, we can get the win in the end.”
LaTrinity Best helped out down low as well. She scored eight points but also had eight rebounds, five of those being on the offensive side of the ball. Zuri Patrick also finished with eight points, two steals, and one block respectably.
Overall, Coach Smith said she thought her team did okay tonight, but there is still some stuff to fix before Friday’s championship game.
“I’m always asking my coaching staff, am I asking for too much? I just know down the stretch people want to be championship-caliber teams you have to play a certain way, you have to look a certain way. I felt like there were some stretches in that game where we didn’t look how we should. It’s a learning experience; every game for us is. So we will go back and watch the film tonight and tomorrow and hopefully fix those things.”
Glynn Academy will make a reappearance in the championship game after winning it last season.
This year the Lady Terrors will take on Brunswick High, who beat Bradwell Institute in the Lady Pirates semi final game.
It’ll be the third meeting between the two teams as Glynn’s won the first two.
Coach Smith said that her team’s preparations would stay the same as they’ve been all season.
“Most importantly, it’s about us coming out and doing what we do, being disciplined,” Coach Smith said. “We will have a great game plan in place. Again it’ll be whoever the best team is at 6:30 on Friday will get the win, so I mean we will be ready.
“I know it’s going to be a tough one, and it’ll be very physical. Most importantly, it’ll be a mental test for both teams, and I feel like it’ll be a good atmosphere, and I think we will come out and be ready.”
Tip-off for the Region 2-6A girls championship game is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Glynn Academy.