Glynn Academy softball will enter the state playoffs as the No. 4 seed in Region 2-6A after dropping a pair of games in the region tournament this week.
Heading in, the Lady Terrors (14-10, 9-5) were the No. 2 seed after a successful regular season. They were matched with third-seeded Effingham County Rebels in the first game Tuesday.
Glynn registered the first run of the game on a sacrifice bunt by Mikell Thomas scoring Katie Wagner in the bottom of the fifth.
On the mound was the bulldog, Kamila Vicent. She handled the Rebels for most of the game until the third round of the lineup came up to the plate.
With the Lady Terrors needing four outs to move on in the region tournament, a costly error brought in the tying run. Vicent would stop the bleeding by striking out Effingham County’s next two batters.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Terrors had bases loaded with one out after a Bella Theus double, Madysen Wilborn single, and a bunt by Mallory Merrill. They struggled to get any runs across home plate after a fielder’s choice and a fly out ended the inning.
As both offenses failed to get any runs in the seventh inning, the game went into extra innings.
Effingham County was able to finally attack Vicent after seeing her pitch seven complete innings, loading the bases with zero outs and their star player at the plate.
On a 0-2 pitch, Jennie Edinger drilled the pitch over the fence for a grand slam to give the Rebels their first lead of the game.
“(Edinger) had done well at-bat all night long,” Glynn head coach Dawn Ketcham said after the game. “She battled up there and made Kamila pitch a lot. She got ahold of one and that sucker flew. “
Edinger went 2-4 with 4 RBI and was the lone batter to have a multi-hit game against Vicent for the Rebels.
The Lady Terrors were unable to rally a comeback in the bottom half of the inning, ultimately matching them up with the South Effingham Mustangs (No.1 seed).
After the loss to Effingham County, Ketcham said her players thought they were eliminated and their season was over.
“I explained to them, where we went into the tournament, we were just battling for seeding to go into the playoffs,” Ketcham said. “I already knew that we were going to the first round of the playoffs. The girls didn’t realize that, they thought we were done.”
Glynn Academy and South Effingham battled it out Wednesday afternoon, for the right to finish third in the region.
The Mustangs quickly jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a key error in the infield. They would tack on another insurance run in the bottom of the third.
Glynn’s bats did little damage to the Mustangs Haylee Johnson, as she allowed three hits, zero walks, and struck out three Lady Terrors.
It was in the bottom of the fifth, where things became ugly for the Lady Terrors. After walking in a run, the Mustangs had a bases-clearing double. After Glynn was able to get the next batter out on a grounder, the Mustangs quickly loaded the bases again.
Chloe Turner of South Effingham smashed the first pitch she saw over the left-field fence and the 10-run rule was announced, as the Mustangs scored 11 runs in the game.
After the loss to South Effingham, the Lady Terrors will have to travel to face their first-round opponent next week.
“We have new life, we can come back from this,” Ketcham said. “They are already feeling pretty confident coming through the first round. They are looking forward to the second round. At least they are looking ahead at what could come.”