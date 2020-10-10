After six years, the Glynn Academy football team fell to its cross-town rivals Brunswick High 24-21.
Late in the fourth quarter, Glynn Academy began its last drive on the 10-yard line with what seemed like time on their side and all the momentum.
Senior quarterback T.J. Lewis got some momentum swinging on an 18-yard run, and the Terrors started trouncing down the field with the Pirates on their heels.
Glynn drove it all the way to the Brunswick 35 yard line. It was 3rd and 15, and the Terrors decided to call a double reverse flea-flicker. Jayden Drayton first got the ball, pitched it back to Lewis, and he launched it towards Caden Hutchinson, who caught it one-handed into the end zone. This score gave the Red Terrors its first lead, as they went up 21-17 with 37 seconds to go.
However, the Pirates managed to score on a 75-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Lee to Tyrease Jones to win the game 24-21. Drayton and Lewis were in on the coverage, as Drayton tipped the ball, and it just floated into Jones’ hands.
It’s the first time in the Rocky Hidalgo era the Brunswick High Pirates won the city championship.
“I thought our kids played really hard, but we made some mistakes here, and it cost us the game,” Hidalgo said. “Brunswick played really well, and I’m not taking away from them — they played their tails off. They got up on us early, we screwed a bunch of stuff up and spotted them 14 points, and it is what it is.”
The Terrors strived on offense with Lewis and Hutchinson as both seniors lead the way. Lewis went 3-of-4 for 101 yards and the score through the air, but it was his legs that did most of the damage for the Terrors.
He led the team with 133 yards on 20 carries and two scores. As for Hutchinson, he had 14 carries for 83 yards.
Brunswick struck first and quickly went up 14-0 on the Terrors early in the first quarter. However, it wasn’t long until Lewis and company got into the end zone. He tallied a 15 yard run for his first score to make it 14-7 with 1:39 to go in the first and managed to deplete 2:46 off the clock.
Glynn’s defense adjusted after the Pirates’ first two scores and allowed its offense to control the clock in the first half and into the half trailing 7-17.
The Terrors struck first in the third quarter as they managed to take off over five minutes off the clock. They drove 96 yards and scored on a three-yard run by Lewis. After being down by 10, the Terrors were right back in the game and held all the momentum.
However, Brunswick managed to have just enough time on the clock to end the six-year streak and take home the win.
“Our season is not over. We’re going to go play ball,” Hidalgo said. “We’re going to go try and win the rest of our games and get in the mix for a region championship and be done with it. But we got to fix the mistakes we made tonight because we made some mistakes that cost us this game.”