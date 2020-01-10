Trailing by 13 in the fourth quarter, the Phoenix rose up and incinerated the Red Terrors in a 23-5 run en route to a 49-44 victory Friday in Savannah.
Glynn Academy (5-13) mucked through a sloppy, turnover-filled game to build a 12-point lead through three quarters, but after a Tyson Rooks free throw to open the fourth, New Hampstead (9-4) suddenly caught fire.
Dontavian Leach scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, including 11 in final quarter. He knocked down a couple of free throws and drained a 3 to begin the Phoenix’s rally, and within a minute and a half, New Hampstead had cut the deficit to one point.
Following a free throw from Max Hrdlicka, Leach buried another 3 to give New Hampstead its first lead since the first quarter. Glynn Academy briefly reclaimed the lead when Hrdlicka knocked down two more free throws, but Leach responded with yet another 3 to snatch it right back.
Rooks hit a game-tying shot with under two minutes to play, but Sam Brown finished a wild shot in the post and the Terrors were forced to foul when they were unable to score on the ensuing possession.
Hrdlicka led Glynn with 19 points, and Tray Dickens chipped 13 points of his own.
Following a back-and-forth opening to the contest, the Terrors took command with a 14-3 run spanning from the end of the first to midway through the second. Glynn Academy clamped down defensively in the second and outscored New Hampstead 14-7 in the period en route to a 25-17 halftime lead.
Both teams remained scoreless through more than three minutes into the third quarter as turnovers continued to plague each squad. New Hampstead broke the drought with a 3-pointer, which was quickly followed by basket’s by Ivan Groome and Max Hrdlicka, the latter’s coming from 3.
Hrdlicka hit another 3 with just about a minute left in the period, and D’marion Hayes was fouled on a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer, knocking down all three free throws to push the Glynn lead to 12 entering the fourth quarter.
Glynn Academy won’t have to wait long for an opportunity to wipe away the memory of the fourth quarter collapse as it travels to Hinesville today for a 6 p.m. tipoff against Liberty County.