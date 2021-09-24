Glynn Academy lost in heartbreaking fashion to Brunswick High 17-14 in overtime of the City Championship — though the game didn’t disappoint as it was decided on the final play yet again.
In a game that saw more than 20 flags throughout the contest, the No.7 Pirates (5-0, 1-0) were able to keep hold of the City Championship trophy and belt for another year.
As the teams played a back and forth game, it was only right that the two duked it out in overtime.
The Terrors (1-3-1, 0-1) had the ball first and looked to take their first lead of the night after coming from behind to tie the game early on in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Tyler Devlin, who was injured earlier in the game, went down hard after a 6-yard carry on the second play of overtime. As the trainers took care of him and tried to relieve the stress from the injury, the Terrors needed a quarterback to step up.
In came Tate Rhodes and Colton Seay. The two defensive stars were responsible for the lone Terrors touchdown of the night, as Seay blocked the Pirate’s punt on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Rhodes scooped and scored.
Rhodes and Seay took snaps as the acting play-caller by feeding the ball to running back Zech Ellis, who filled in for John Moody who was was injured midway through the fourth.
Ellis punched his way through the Pirates defense in chunks as he made it to the 2-yard line.
Then, a flag for a false start.
It was that night at Glynn County Stadium as the Terrors killed the momentum they built and found themselves looking at the end zone as it trickled farther in the distance.
After having his knee checked out and running back to the field ala Willis Reed or Kirk Gibson, Devlin returned to the huddle in what seemed to be a storybook ending for the Terrors.
“He played hard,” Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo said of Devlin. “I mean all my kids played hard. Every kid that set foot on this field. We were physical, we pushed them around. We had opportunities to win this game. As bad as that call was right there, that cost us a chance to win. But the other side is we had opportunities and we can’t jump offsides when it’s at the goal line. We had tons of opportunities and we got to fix that and continue to play with this passion.”
However, it didn’t go that way.
Ellis’s run was stuffed just short of the end zone on fourth-and-goal and the Pirates defense did their job.
Now, it was time for the offense to go out and close the game.
Brunswick’s offense on the first play found running back Chuckobe Hill sprinting his way to the 1-yard line before being tackled out of bounds.
The ref’s whistle blew for a hold on the Pirates during the run, pushing them to the 17-yard line.
Two plays later, Brunswick was called once again for a flag.
And again one play later.
The Pirates seemingly found themselves with a third-and-24 and needing to find some positive yardage to kick the potential game-winner.
Quarterback Sutton Ellis rolled to his left and threw the ball to the left side of the pylon and Glynn Academy’s defensive back all but shut down the ball.
Or so he thought.
The sideline judge threw his flag in the air for pass interference, and instantly the momentum flipped back into the Pirate’s favor.
Running back Pat Leggett carried the ball to the 12-yard line on the ensuing play and the Pirates special teams came onto the field to seal the deal.
Sophomore McClain Fineran’s kick split the uprights for the 29-yard game-winning field goal, thus bringing the City Championship Belt back to Brunswick High for another year.
“Our kids played really hard,” Hidalgo said after the heartbreaking loss. “We were physical tonight and played like our football team. It’s a shame this game came down to that call right there.”