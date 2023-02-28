Scoring touchdowns is the aim of the game when No. 6 Glynn Academy (8-2, 1-0) steps onto the diamond, no matter the opponent. Thus far, they are undefeated when they put seven more runs on the board.
The victim on Monday night just so happened to be crosstown rivals Brunswick High (5-4, 0-1), as Glynn Academy won 10-1 after scoring in bunches throughout the game.
Facing off against Brunswick lefty Caden Purvis on the mound, Glynn’s offense scored two runs with two outs to its name. Hank Noonan drove in the first of his six RBIs in the game on a first-pitch fastball to left. Eventually making his way around the basepaths as the Terrors loaded the bases, Noonan scored the second run of the game after a passed ball.
Taking the mound for the Terrors was flame-throwing righty Luke Barch. Glynn Academy coach John Welborn has said on numerous occasions that when Barch is on the mound he has full faith that a lead will be secured.
He’s been right to think that and the Pirates had to face a pitcher who was feeling himself to start the City Championship series. Mowing down the top of the order with three quick outs — striking out Riley Morgan to end the inning — he rarely faced any trouble against his rivals.
Returning to the batters’ box to open the top half of the second, Glynn loaded the bases on Purvis with two outs, all by way of walks. This left Noonan to step into the box once more and cause damage. Swinging at the first pitch again on Purvis, Noonan sent a deep shot to the center field fence, clearing the bases and racking up his fourth RBI of the night.
Leading 5-0, Barch forced two quick ground outs before Brunswick put its first runner on the base paths by way of a Roland Chance walk. It didn’t faze Barch whatsoever, as he struck Avery Jefferson out on three pitches.
“Luke did a good job tonight, and I thought we did a poor job offensively of making adjustments to what he was doing,” Brunswick coach Greg Roberts said. “I told the guys that the hardest hit balls tonight from both teams were into the middle of the field. We had a poor approach early in the count, especially with how many fastballs he threw to the outer half. We didn’t use the whole field to attack offensively, and we had been doing that the last couple of weeks, of hitting the ball around the field. We did a bad job of that tonight, and we didn’t do a good job of adjusting to him, and he did exactly what he needed to do.”
The Terrors’ bats cooled off in the middle innings before heating up again in the fifth inning. Leaving Purvis in to push through the up-and-down night, Glynn attacked. Ryan Schueneman reached base on a throwing error by Grant Moore — one of four on the night for the Pirates — before Hugh Edgy drew a walk to force Roberts to make a pitching change.
Bringing in Jordan Lodise to try and put the fire out on a tough night, Glynn executed a perfect double steal to score Schueneman from third before Brandon Kasper worked a four-pitch walk off Lodise.
Wessley Roberson singled in two runs on a drive to right, with Gus Gandy following with a single to left. With both runners moving 90 feet after a fly out by Trent Tankersley, Noonan seemed to shut the lights off at Bud Couch Field. Drilling a 1-0 pitch to center and driving in two more runs for his six RBI on the night, the Terrors led 10-0 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Needing three outs to force the run rule, Brunswick’s offense didn’t go down without a fight. Putting together three consecutive singles against Barch, Lodise was able to get the team on the board with a sacrifice fly to Tyler Devlin in center field.
Able to get the final two outs with a strikeout and a ground out, Welborn did think about taking Barch out.
“Ultimately, I was kind of leaning towards taking him out and just resting him but he reminded me that he doesn’t get tired or sore,” Welborn said. “So, he will be fine to throw later on this week if need be.”
Leaving Barch in to see out the rest of the game, the junior finished the game throwing a one-run complete game to go with eight strikeouts. Although it did take 106 pitches to see the game through, Barch never showed signs of gassing out.
“He looked better as the game went on. He kept throwing it in the zone,” Welborn said of Barch’s performance. “At the end, it looked like he picked up some velocity. Great job by him.”
Winning the first game of the City Championship series 10-1, Welborn talked about his team needing to stay prepared against their crosstown rivals.
“They are a solid team, and they have a great coaching staff over there and I know that we have done this before where we run-rule them in Game 1 — we didn’t tonight — but we’ve run ruled them and then game two they come back and beat us,” Welborn said. “So, we will be prepared, and they are not going to sweat this game right here. We need to make sure we aren’t feeling ourselves and we show up and try to do the same thing.”
Roberts has had his fair share of City Championship games in both dugouts, and he knows his team has to play better as region play begins.
“At this point from here on out, it doesn’t matter who we are playing: Glynn, Evans, South Effingham, Effingham we just have to play better. You can call it a big game or the City Championship — I’ve been doing this in the City Championship to know that nerves can be that — but I don’t think that’s the issue we had tonight. we just didn’t make any plays that we should have.”
Looking to move on from the first game of the series and coming out to play at Wainwright Field, Roberts said Monday’s scoreline is baseball and his team still has a chance to take the series against Glynn Academy.
“You are going to be in these kinds of games,” Roberts said to the 10-1 loss. “It doesn’t fold and you can look at the greatest teams and high school teams, you are still going to lose games. You are going to win a third and lose a third a lot of times, it’s the middle that depends on if you are going to be a good team, an average team, or a bad team. Our job is just to try and win a series and that’s still an option and that’s how we have to attack this.”
As for Welborn, his message is clear to the Red Terrors.
“No complacency,” Welborn said. “That’s part of our Do Something Different. Last year throughout the year we would get complacent and we would beat somebody and think that they would just show up and not play us because we beat them pretty handily. That’s not the case, we have to show up and do our part.”
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Wainwright Field.