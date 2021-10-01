Glynn Academy earns their first region victory over Bradwell Institute.
With the heartbreak of the City Championship in the rear view mirror, the Terrors (2-3-1, 1-1) took it to the Tigers (0-4, 0-2), leaving Hinesville with a 35-12 victory.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo said the defense didn’t play well in the first half, as the Tigers lurked around 7-6 at the half.
Coming out of halftime, the defense would set the tone for the remainder of the game.
“We were physical in the second half,” Hidalgo said. “We separated them from the football and forced three turnovers and that was the difference in the game.”
With the short fields, the offense was able to step up and score some points.
In the second half, the Terrors scored 28 points and that was in thanks to the defense forcing turnovers.
“We went out and made some plays and gave our offense a short field,” Hidalgo said. “Offense took advantage of it and that’s what they are supposed to do.”
Earlier in the week, Hidalgo had said he wanted his offense to have some more explosive plays.
Tonight, he saw a few plays as the Terrors were able to punch in all five touchdowns on the ground.
Hidalgo said running back Zech Ellis and freshman Greg Peacock played incredibly well for the Terrors.
Next week, the Terrors will host the South Effingham Mustangs (1-4, 0-2) at Glynn County Stadium.