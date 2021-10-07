Glynn Academy looks to win its second game in a row when it hosts the South Effingham Mustangs at Glynn County Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Terrors (2-3-1, 1-1), put on a strong defensive showcase in the second half against Bradwell Institute (0-4, 0-2), forcing four turnovers and giving the offense short fields to score 28 second-half points.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo said that his team was inconsistent in the first half but came out and improved in the second half. He sees the team improving but still feels that they are a work in progress.
“We are doing some things better,” Hidalgo said. “Still got work to do. We are still a work in progress. Unfortunately, we just aren’t there yet.”
Hidalgo was impressed with a group of players who were able to have strong games on Friday, either filling in for injuries or just becoming more comfortable as the season progresses.
“Greg Peacock had a really great game on Friday,” Hidalgo said. “Kannum Warren had his best game that he’s played here. Zech Ellis played well. Marshawn Turner, a young corner, went out and played really well at corner for us. We’ve still got work to do. If you look at us, we still got a lot of work to do and are just trying to make improvements day by day.”
Peacock, a freshman, played the slot position and was able to make the most of his opportunities, registering over 100 plus all-purpose yards.
Ellis filled in for running back John Moody and rushed for two touchdowns on the night, helping the ground game score all five touchdowns for the Terrors.
Defensively, Warren and Turner helped lead the defense to two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, while holding Bradwell to 12 points.
Now, Glynn Academy will face quite possibly the best player in the Region 2-6A section.
Running back Cameron Edwards has been the focal point of the Mustangs offense(1-4, 0-2), carrying the ball 96 times for 414 yards and three touchdowns.
Against Brunswick’s stellar defense, Edwards was able to rush for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.
Hidalgo said the defense will have to tackle him and be ready for the challenge that Edwards brings.
For the Terrors offense, they will play a Mustangs defense that moves around a lot in the pre-snap coverages.
“We cant get bogged down and try and locate their defenders,” Hidalgo said. “We have to be able to get a hat on hat and block people down. Whether we are gap scheming or zone scheming, we got to get a hat on those guys. We can’t let free runners get in there and hit us for negative plays.”