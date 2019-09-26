Terrors cross country races in Hazlehurst

The Glynn Academy cross country teams competed in the Southern Georgia Championship on Wednesday in Hazlehurst, where the junior varsity girls placed second, the junior varsity boys placed fifth, the varsity boys placed eighth, and the varsity girls finished 13th.
Sammie Stringer (25:23) led the way for the Terrors JV girls, taking first place in their race. For the JV boys, Patrick Sapp (21:10) finished sixth, while Griffin Lee (22:03) came in 18th out of 213 runners.
More than 250 runners from 32 schools made up the varsity boys’ field that saw Blake Lewis (19.29), Javier Valencia (19.34), James Rivera (19.44), Philip Bulatao (19.58), Jared Conway (20.14), Monty Hughes (20.30) and Parker Sams (20.34) run strong times.
The varsity girls’ race featured 28 schools and 201 runners with Charley Podlesny (23:03) finishing 15th in the field. Lex Alberson (24.54), Rachel Walters (26.37), Brianna O’Brien (28.19), Kendall Faulk (28.33), Skylar Daniel (29.06) and Haley Wildes (29.51) each also scored for Glynn Academy.
The Red Terrors cross country teams will compete locally in its next meet, Walk the Plank, which will be held by College of Coastal Georgia on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.