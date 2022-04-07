In a crucial three games series against the Region 2-6A leaders in Effingham County, Glynn Academy (16-6, 7-4) took the first game of the series 4-2.
Welcoming the Rebels (11-12, 8-3) to Wainwright Field for the second game in their series, the Terrors gave the ball to Trent Tankersley.
In the top half of the first inning, Effingham County attacked Tankersley early in the count. Hitting two straight singles before recording an out, the Rebels scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly. After the early run, Tankersley locked himself in.
“We call him Tank,” Glynn manager John Welborn said. “He’s a competitor. I’m hard-pressed to find many guys of his make up and his composure. He just goes out there and competes with everything that he has.”
Facing an early 1-0 deficit, the Terrors’ bats quickly tied the game in the bottom half of the first. Gus Gandy hit a one-out double and beat the tag when he stole third base, putting the tying run 90-feet away. Tyler Devlin brought home Gandy on an RBI single to right field.
In the top of the second inning, Tankersley made quick work of the opposition, getting three outs on six pitches.
Returning to the batter’s box, the Terrors scored four runs in the inning. Tom Echols opened the inning by being hit by a pitch on a 3-0 count. Tankersley provided the first run of the inning when he drilled a first-pitch double to the right-field fence, scoring Echols from first base.
After two consecutive outs and courtesy runner Brandon Kasper at third, Greyson Gegg worked a full count walk to put runners on the corners for Spence Hartman. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Hartman drilled the ball over the right-field fence for a three-run home run, putting the Terrors 5-1 up.
“He had a good approach,” Welborn said. “He worked the count, and he knows the zone. He did a good job and got into a hitters count and took a plus swing on it and drove in three runs.”
In the third inning, Tankersley got himself out of a jam with two strikeouts stranding two Rebels runners on the base paths.
Coming up to bat in the bottom of the third, Tankersley was hit in the head by a pitch, making it the second of four for the Terrors. Walking off quickly afterward, Tankersley returned to the mound in the fourth by striking out the first batter and forcing two flyouts.
Tempers flared a little when Jackson Bufkin entered the box to start the bottom of the fourth. Bufkin and the Terrors team were unhappy with Tankersley being hit in the head. Before Bufkin entered the box, the Rebels huddled around the pitcher’s mound before the first pitch of the at-bat. The first pitch from Griffin Howe was high and inside to Bufkin. Welborn was unhappy with the proceedings that were going on and explained the issue that came about when talking to the home plate umpire.
“I felt like on Monday night they threw at a couple of our guys and then it carried over to today,” Welborn said. “That’s not the way that we conduct ourselves. I just wanted to make sure the umpires had it under control so everything was handled.”
Bufkin would go down on strikes but Hartman would become the third Terror of the night to be hit by a pitch. Nothing occurred as Hartman jogged to first base, but the Rebels got out of the inning after a pop out by Gandy.
Continuing his strong performance on the mound, Tankersley struck out one batter and forced five easy outs for his teammates while allowing one walk in the fifth and sixth inning combined.
Hoping to add more runs in the last inning of batting, Tankersley led off the inning with a single up the middle. Kasper returned to the base paths for Tankersley and made his way to third base on a sacrifice bunt. Bufkin became the fourth and final Terror to be hit by a pitch, putting runners on the corners with one out for Drew Coleman.
Laying down a bunt, Howe scooped up the grounder and tossed it to his catcher to place a tag on the diving Kasper for the second out. With runners on first and second for Hartman, he couldn’t encapsulate his second-inning home run, instead going down swinging to keep the game at 5-1.
With a four-run lead to start the final inning, Welborn told his guys to get the first out, and they did just that with a ground out to second base.
Effingham County wouldn’t go down without a fight though, hitting a double to the right-field fence and following it up with a single to put runners on the corners with one out.
After pitching coach Ted Wallen spoke to the entire infield about what to do, Effingham County’s Chapman Bennett raced to second base on delivery from Tankersley. Bufkin overthrew his teammates at second base, allowing Hunter Hales to score from third.
“So what, let’s go.” Welborn said after his team allowed a run to score since the top of the first.
Tankersley and Bufkin locked in with one another, zoning in to record the final two outs by strikeouts. Pitching a complete game for the Terrors, Tankersley finished with seven strikeouts and allowed two runs (one earned), in the 5-2 win.
Glynn Academy looks to complete the sweep over Effingham County, tonight.
“Everything that we want is still in front of us,” Welborn said. “We want to be region champs and that’s in front of us still. We are just taking it game by game and looking to go for a sweep on Friday.”