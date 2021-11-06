The Glynn Academy Terrors clinched a spot in the Class 6A state playoffs Friday with an emphatic 34-7 team win over the Statesboro Blue Devils at Glynn County Stadium.
Coming into the game, the Terrors (4-5-1, 3-3) and Blue Devils (5-5, 3-3) were two teams battling for one playoff spot. Brunswick High, Statesboro and Richmond Hill had locked up the first three spots.
The weather was cold and dreary with rain that blew in sideways, leaving fans, players, and coaches bundled up for an all-important game.
The gravity of the game didn’t seem to faze Glynn Academy as they stayed energized and alert throughout the contest.
Kicking things off, the Terrors fed freshman running back Greg Peacock the football but were unable to make the most of the ground game, turning over the ball on downs.
Statesboro’s Kam and Jalin Mikell tried to be the playmakers that would be the difference-makers in the game. However, penalties would hurt the Blue Devils on several occasions, starting with their first drive. On the second play, Kam sprinted to the sidelines and upfield, making his way deep into Terror’s territory. This looked like the start of a long night for Glynn’s defense but a flag for holding negated the big run, ultimately flatting the drive of any harm.
The Terrors, with no harm done to them, took control of the game. Quarterback Tyler Devlin quickly connected with Zech Ellis for a 36-yard catch and run. Slowly but surely the Terrors offense was coming back into midseason form. Peacock, Ellis and Devlin would trade-off carries as they marched down the field. Ellis would be the one to get Glynn on the board first with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.
Statesboro tried to match the scoring drive with back-to-back plays of 15 yards or more. A holding penalty on a Kam Mikell carry would yet again hurt the Blue Devils. With the field goal unit on to attempt a 43-yard field goal in heavy winds conditions, a blocked attempt by a fired-up Terrors team would be the outcome.
Devlin, on another opening play of a drive, connected with a wide open Jackson Wakeland on the left side of the field. Wakeland would not be stopped by any Blue Devils until he racked up heavy yardage. Devlin would find David Prince two plays later to get the Terrors inside the red zone.
A penalty inside the red zone hurt Glynn as they would come up empty-handed after a missed 32-yard field goal by Jonathan Sasser.
The Terrors defense would hold its ground, forcing a three-and-out from the Blue Devils.
Glynn Academy would capitalize on the opportunity with a nine-play, 51-yard drive that saw Devlin sneak in the second score of the game to make it 14-0.
After two straight negative plays and an incomplete pass, the Blue Devils were backed inside their own 20-yard line having to punt with under 90 seconds to go before the half.
Glynn’s special teams unit brought the house, and Tai’Shaun Thomas blocked the ball. Not only were Thomas and his teammates pumped for making a big play, but the offense had a chance to tack on another touchdown before the half.
After two 1-yard carries by Ellis inside the 10, Devlin connected with Tyson Rooks on a wide receiver screen. The 6-foot-5 receiver easily made his way in for the score, pushing his team up 21-0 before the half.
Statesboro would not go away easily, scoring on the first drive of the second half as Kam Mikell found Payton Wedlow as he was interfered with in the end zone for the touchdown to cut Glynn’s lead to 21-7.
It felt as if Glynn Academy was going to let Statesboro back into the game and make it come down to the very end.
They silenced all the doubters and the Blue Devils crowd of roughly 20, with Peacock taking a toss 60 yards to the 1-yard line where he was finally caught. Devlin did his best Tom Brady impersonation, sneaking into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the night and giving the Terrors their 21 point cushion back.
Devlin finished the night throwing for 129 yards on 6-of-8 passing and a touchdown.
“We had some personnel changes from a roster standpoint that made a big difference,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “I think our chemistry improved the last week and a half, and it showed out the way we practiced and the way we played here.”
Glynn’s defense was able to dominate the rest of the game, sacking Mikell three times, recording five tackles for loss, and two turnovers on downs after the lone touchdown.
To cap off a stellar night by the team, Peacock took a snap out of the wildcat formation and dashed his way to the sidelines and inside the two of Statesboro before being knocked out of bounds. The blazing freshman was rewarded with another carry out of the wildcat to score Glynn’s final points of the night from 2 yards out.
Peacock would finish with 183 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Overall, the offense put up 390 total yards with a balanced attack to show.
“He’s super talented, and he’s going to be special over the next three years,” Hidalgo said of Peacock. “He’s got a great attitude. It was also about Zech Ellis going out on the perimeter and blocking for him. Tyler Delvin played his best game at quarterback tonight and threw the ball really well and put the ball on the money. Our offensive line came off the ball. There were a lot of things that went on tonight. It wasn’t just Greg, he was just a part of the story.”
Glynn not only punched its ticket to the 6A playoffs and kept a 14-year steak, they also played as a team — something Hidalgo knew was coming.
“We got good kids and winning is important to them,” Hidalgo said. “Regardless about the struggles and all that stuff that we have had this year. Life is never going to be easy, there is going to be ups and downs. There is going to be obstacles in life, and you don’t get to pack your stuff and go home. Our kids didn’t do that tonight and they didn’t do that the past two weeks. Really proud of them, and I think we played our best game. We were playing our best football going to the playoffs, that’s where we need to be.”