Being very familiar with one another for many years as they shared region status, Glynn Academy and Statesboro went toe-to-toe in the first game of the season in Statesboro.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo said all preseason long that he thought this team had the potential to be special, and they showed it in their first game of the season.
Down by multiple scores at different points of the game, the Terrors found themselves trailing 28-14 with under a quarter and a half to play.
Then, his team turned it on.
“It was better than usual,” Hidalgo said cheerfully. “That’s what I will say it was. I mean the kids played really hard. We showed a lot of grit tonight and we have got a lot of things to fix and a lot of things to work on, but with all that being said we played pretty good football. We hung in there and did some good things, but we have got some work to do.”
Down 35-28 with under a minute to go, the Terrors fought their way back with quarterback Tyler Devlin making big plays to keep the offense on the field and eventually into the end zone.
“It was a group effort from our kids,” Hidalgo said. “David Prince made plays. Da’Vonte Lang made plays, and Ryan Sheueneman made plays. Tyler Delvin made plays on that last drive and Greg Peacock. We had kids play both ways almost every snap and kind of gritted it out. It would be hard for me to say this guy or this guy, I think you can statistically look at some people, but I think a lot of kids fought their tails off to win this game.”
Hidalgo made it a point to show that his team as a whole got the job done to complete the comeback in style, with an overtime victory on a two-point conversion.
“I just saw how they were lining up and I knew we had it,” Hidalgo said of the two-point try. “I should have ran it right there at the end of the game.”
Although it wasn’t to the extreme of the Statue of Liberty that put Boise State on the map against Oklahoma, Hidalgo pulled out the tricks to get the win.
Glynn (1-0) has a short turnaround as the team looks to get ready for its first home game of the season on Thursday against McIntosh County (1-0).
“It will be a work week,” Hidalgo said. “We have a lot to do in a very short time to improve some things.