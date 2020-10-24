Glynn Academy’s playoff run came to an end in the Sweet 16 on Friday with a 9-4 loss to Houston County in a decisive Game 3 in Warner Robins.
The Terrors forced the win-or-go-home contest with a walk-off 3-2 victory in Game 2 of a doubleheader Thursday after dropping the opening game to the Bears 11-0.
But Houston County sought to leave little doubt to the series outcome — jumping out to a six-run lead through the first two innings.
After setting the Terrors down in order to open the game, the Bears tallied five consecutive base hits to lead off the bottom of the first. Having already allowed three runs, Glynn did well to escape the frame without further damage by recording three straight outs with a pair of runners on base, but Houston County went right back to work in the second.
Although, the Terrors secured an out on the leadoff batter this time, the Bears responded with four straight base hits — a couple of doubles sandwiched around two singles — to add a pair of runs to its lead before an RBI ground out pushed the advantage to 6-0.
Houston County’s lead ballooned to eight before Glynn Academy dug deep to throw one final punch of its own.
With one out in the top of the fifth, Mikell Thomas roped a line drive into right field and sprinted to third base to give Glynn its first runner in scoring position of the contest. Two batters alter, Anna Lee Mancil cashed in with a two-out double to score Thomas.
Jordan Wallen followed with an RBI ground-ball single to center and moved to second on Madysen Wilborn’s ensuing single.
Wallen and Wilborn executed a double steal ahead of a single by Katie Wagner that cut the deficit to five, and Wilborn went on to steal home to trim Houston lead to 8-4 entering the sixth inning.
But Glynn Academy was unable to draw any closer to stealing the series against a hot-hitting Houston County, tallying just two more hits before recording its final six outs.
The Bears entered the series with a .335 batting average and a .420 on-base percentage as a team with 10 home runs among its 51 total extra-base hits while scoring nearly seven runs a game.
Coming off a first-round sweep in which it outscored Westlake 36-1, Houston County’s bats remained hot in Game 1 of its doubleheader against Glynn — an 11-0 victory that saw the Bears score at least two runs in each of the four innings.
Houston County took advantage of four Glynn Academy errors while recording nine hits and five walks as it cruised to a win behind pitcher Ally Fleming’s five shutout innings of two-hit ball.
It appeared as if the Bears may roll to its fourth consecutive double-digit postseason win in Game 2 on Friday when they began a one-out rally in the top of the first inning.
After a leadoff ground out, Houston County doubled against Glynn starter Alexis Knowlton and scored the first run of the game on a single a batter later. Following a walk, the Bears smacked a double that scored one run and sent the second runner sprinting home only to be cut down at the plate.
Knowlton secured the third out two pitches later, and she wouldn’t relinquish another run the rest of the way. In fact, only one more Houston runner even advanced to third base despite 11 hits in the game as Glynn recorded out after out on the base paths.
Trailing 2-0, the Terrors scored their first run of the series in the bottom of the first in Game 2 when Mancil set the table with a leadoff single, stole second, and advanced to third on Wallen’s sacrifice bunt.
Wilborn followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit in half, and an inning later, Mancil tied the game on a ground out that scored Ali Grace Williams.
Glynn recorded at least one base hit in each subsequent inning, but it wouldn’t push across its final run until the bottom of the seventh. Knowlton retired the side in order in the top half of the inning to keep the game knotted up, before Wallen and Wilborn opened and closed the inning with back-to-back doubles — the latter securing the walk off.