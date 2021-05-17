The Glynn Academy boys wrapped up the first round of the GHSA Class 6A Golf Championships in ninth place out of the 12 teams in the field for the title after shooting 37 over through 18 holes.
Stewart Gash was the Terrors’ low scorer at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton, producing a score of 6-over 77 to finish the day tied for 19th on the individual leaderboard.
Johns Creek led the race for the state championship after one round with a score of 7 over with Cambridge following seven strokes back in second place and Dalton three strokes further behind in third.
Along with Gash, Glynn Academy saw Trey Pralinsky finish the first round in a tie for 23rd with a score of 7-over 84. Sheppard Davenport shot an 11-over 82.
Grady Sanders finished the first round at 13-over 84 with teammate Williamson Mosher following a stroke back at 14 over. Joe Carter rounded out the Terrors’ Day 1 scores at 20-over 91.
The individual leader after 18 holes was Lee County’s Brantley Baker with a score of 3-under 68.
The GHSA Golf Championships conclude Tuesday.