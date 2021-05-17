The Glynn Academy boys wrapped up the first round of the GHSA Class 6A Golf Championships in ninth place out of the 12 teams in the field for the title after shooting 37 over through 18 holes.

Stewart Gash was the Terrors’ low scorer at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton, producing a score of 6-over 77 to finish the day tied for 19th on the individual leaderboard.

Johns Creek led the race for the state championship after one round with a score of 7 over with Cambridge following seven strokes back in second place and Dalton three strokes further behind in third.

Along with Gash, Glynn Academy saw Trey Pralinsky finish the first round in a tie for 23rd with a score of 7-over 84. Sheppard Davenport shot an 11-over 82.

Grady Sanders finished the first round at 13-over 84 with teammate Williamson Mosher following a stroke back at 14 over. Joe Carter rounded out the Terrors’ Day 1 scores at 20-over 91.

The individual leader after 18 holes was Lee County’s Brantley Baker with a score of 3-under 68.

The GHSA Golf Championships conclude Tuesday.

More from this section

+3
Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire

Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire

Cutting operations are on hold as engineers moved in Saturday to make a post-fire assessment of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the remains of which became engulfed in thick black smoke and raging flames early Friday afternoon.

Frontline Heroes: Running the well-oiled machine

Frontline Heroes: Running the well-oiled machine

A hospital is comprised of many departments and team members, from medical staff such as doctors, nurses and technicians to nonclinical departments, including environmental services, safety and security, and facilities. Working together, they strive to keep our community as healthy as possib…

+8
Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt

Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt

Fire broke out inside what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound early Friday afternoon, possibly sparked by handheld welding torches used in precise cutting operations, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.