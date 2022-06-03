With the 2021-22 season in the back of his mind, Glynn Academy head coach Terrance Haywood is fully focused on the upcoming season.
Losing several key players in the likes of Tyson Rooks (6-foot-5), Maurice Walden (6-foot-4), and twins Quay and Tray Dickens (Region 2-6A DPOY), Haywood is relying early on the players who helped push a top team in the state to the brink of elimination.
“We are not going to have this luxury forever,” Haywood told his team before the start of last season. “We got the size and big guys that can actually play. We are playing through the bigs this year. In the past, you could watch us and see how we played with a bunch of guards and just jacking shots.
“I was determined this year that we are going to play through these bigs, and I told the guards that if they can’t throw it down to the bigs then you are going to come down to the bench with us. You have an open shot, take it, but our game is not going to be jacking threes and jump shots. We are going to feed them and play through them. I thought it worked out well for us.”
The Terrors basketball team had their most wins under Haywood, winning 19 games and coming seconds away from an upset over Westlake in the Class 6A State Boys Basketball Playoffs.
With the new season beginning as summer begins, the first tournament the Terrors (May 28) appeared in, Haywood had thoughts of canceling their appearance in the yearly Wayne County shootout.
“We did better than I thought,” Haywood said of the shootout games. “We went 2-1 (playing Fitzgerald, Ware, and Clinch), and I only had five players which was rough playing three games. I had two kids that are hurt (returner David Prince), three were at an AAU tournament in Orlando, and one got wisdom teeth pulled. So when I say we were short-handed, we were short-handed. I wanted to call and say ‘Hey coach I only have five kids we are not going to make it down there,’ but we already paid for it, and I looked at it as an opportunity to get those five kids better.”
The shootout was structured for a 36-minute running clock, with a two-minute break midway for halftime. After finishing up one game, the teams would rest for an hour and then repeat the process once again.
Haywood said his players had one day of practice before traveling to Jesup, and before playing in their third game of the day, his players were dead tired.
The five players Haywood mentions that participated in the shootout are Tyi Ivey, Shane Payne, TJ Haywood, Corey Fisher and Charles Smith.
Ivey and Payne played key roles for the Terrors during the 21-22 season with strong guard play and defense that kept the team in games. Smith and Haywood sat on the bench, soaking in every opportunity to grow and wait for their turns.
With players coming back from AAU tournaments, dentist appointments and recovering from nagging injuries, Haywood hopes to see his summer Terror team take on the opportunities they are given in showcase games.
“We will go to Tattnall and play four games,” Haywood said. “Travel to Claxton and play four games, Vidalia and play three games. We go to Atlanta to play four. We’re going to Camden for two, Ware for two. We will play somewhere between 25-30 games this summer.”
Over the course of the summer, Haywood will go to the drawing board and see what will work best for his team to return to the state playoffs.