Glynn Academy’s baseball team tallied a total of 27 hits in their doubleheader of the GHSA Class 6A state playoffs against Grovetown to win 10-5 in Game 1 and 6-3 in Game 2 to sweep the series and advance to the next round.
In Game 1, Blake Wood led the team as he racked up four RBI in the game after hitting two triples as he went 3-of-4 at the plate — being one of three to collect that many hits. Brady Davis also went 3-of-4, including a double and scoring three runs. Tom Echols earned two RBI after going 3-of-4 at the plate too.
Joe Cutia also found success as he went 2-of-4, hitting two doubles and earning one RBI.
The Terrors managed to collect 17 hits in Game 1 and had five players record multiple hits.
Wood’s first triple resulted in Davis scoring his first run to tie it at 1-1.
After a scoreless second inning, the Terrors’ offense exploded as they scored three runs in the third.
Davis started the inning by hitting a single to center field. Wood followed it up with his second hit of the game as he also hit a single. Drew Devlin followed that up with a single to load the bases.
Spence Hartman hit a sacrifice fly to score Davis and give the Terrors two outs. Echols hit his double to score Wood and Devlin, making it 4-1.
Glynn shut down Grovetown in the fourth and then went on another tangent, scoring four runs to make it 8-1.
Jacob Mancil hit a single to start the inning, followed by a single from Tyler Motos. Davis hits another single to load the bases, much like the Terrors did in the third.
Wood hits his final triple of the game to score Mancil, Motos and Davis. Then Cutia hit a second double to score Wood.
The Terrors added their ninth run of the game off a Gus Gandy single to score Devlin.
Grovetown added four of their runs in the top of the sixth to give Glynn a scare, but it wasn’t enough to phase the Terrors.
After Echols gave up a single and two walks, Grovetown had the bases loaded. They followed it up with another single to score one run and keep the bases loaded.
Another single past Echols, who tried to make a diving catch, scored another run to make it 9-4 with no outs. Glynn got a double play after Shaun Munoz came in for relief, but Grovetown got another across the plate, scoring another run. Glynn stood tough and got the third out without giving up any more damage and keep the score 9-5.
Munoz also got himself an RBI as he hit a single to score Cutia and give the Terrors a five-run lead. Glynn stood tough on defense and avoided any more runs in the top of the seventh to capture the victory.
On the mound, Echols got the start and lasted five innings. He gave up five runs on five hits while recording five strikeouts and six walks. Munoz came in for the final two innings and gave up two hits, and struck out one batter.
“I'm just really proud of the guys for the way they competed offensively in both games,” Glynn Academy coach Trent Mongero said. “We swung the bat well up and down the lineup. We had 10-plus hits, I think, in each game, and just really different guys stepping up at different times.
“Of course, I thought Tom fits very well in game one, and Shaun did what he does. Then Blake threw very well in game two, and Shaun does what he does. It was just a complete team effort. We had numerous guys stepping up in different ways, and it was just a lot of fun. So we're looking forward to heading to the Sweet 16 next Wednesday.”
In Game 2, Glynn tallied 10 hits. Those hits were enough to give the Terrors a 6-3 win after coming back after facing an early deficit.
Echols continued his strong performance at the plate as he went 2-of-3 in Game 2 with 2 RBI. Gandy also went 2-of-3 at the plate and collected one RBI. Tyler Motos went 2-of-4 at the plate with one RBI as well. All three of those guys also record doubles in Game 2.
The Warriors struck first as they scored off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first.
Glynn got back on track in the fourth as they tied it up 1-1 after Gandy scored on an error.
The Terrors got things rolling in the fifth as they scored three runs. Wood led the inning off with a single, followed by Tyler Devlin hitting a single. Drew Devlin got caught trying to steal home to give Glynn one out.
Cutia hit a one out single, and then Hartman got intentionally walked. Echols hit his own single to score Tyler Devlin and Cutia to make it 3-1. Gandy singles it to score Hartman and add another run.
Grovetown added two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Glynn was able to hold them off with their defense as well.
Glynn’s last points were scored off Motos double on a line drive to center field and a balk by the Grovetown pitcher to score Echols.
“The whole season has been to prepare for this moment, which is a new season — the postseason,” Mongero said. “We’ve played extremely difficult competition all season long. We rank No. 1 in the state for MaxPrep's strength of schedule. We've tried to prepare the guys, and we told them after the game that we're not going to run into anybody in the postseason, that we haven't seen a team as good or better than them already.
“That's important mentally, to know that there's no team out there that's just so dominant, that we've never seen a team that good. It doesn't exist. We've already played teams as good as teams that you're going to see in the state playoffs. Now it's just a matter of taking care of business. We got to do the things that good teams do to win state playoff baseball games. We did in this series, and we'll have to do the same thing next week.”
Wood got the start on the mound for Game 2 as he lasted 4.1 innings giving up two runs on one hit while striking out six and walking four.
Munoz returned to his closing role as he lasted 2.2 innings giving up one run on two hits while striking out four batters.
“Now that we're playing doubleheaders, and if we split the third game the very next day, our goal is to change his role back to more relievers like he did tonight,” Mongero said. "We'll probably maintain that going forward, but he's certainly a guy that it's nice to give him the ball and know that he's going to compete his rear end off — just like the other guys are. He's got that little extra difficult release point that kind of gives most teams fits.”
Glynn Academy will travel to Westlake next Wednesday for the next round of the state playoffs as the Terrors look to make a deep run.