Glynn Academy won its second straight against Brantley County on Thursday, jumping out to a three-run lead and holding on for a 5-3 victory at Wainwright Field.
Henry Jamieson got the start for the Red Terrors and turned out another tremendous performance to earn the victory. Jamieson tossed six innings, allowing just two runs and striking out nine batters.
Brantley scored its first run on a one-out single in the top of the fourth to cut Glynn’s lead to 3-1. It was the first earned run Jamieson has allowed in four appearances this season.
The Terrors’ starter had began the season with 16 straight innings without allowing an earned run (though four unearned runs were scored against Jamieson in a Feb. 16 outing against Milton). Over those 18 innings, he had racked up 20 strikeouts.
But Jamieson’s first earned blemish in weeks would hardly cost the team in the standings. Glynn built a 3-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the second inning.
Brantley scored another run off Jamieson in the sixth, but Glynn responded with two more runs in the bottom of the frame to push the lead back to three.
The Blue Herons scratched another run out against Paul Hegeman in the top of the seventh before he closed the door to earn the save.
In addition to Hegeman’s contributions on the mound, he finished 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Jace O’Neil also had an RBI while going 2-for-3.
Jordan McClinton went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored, and Quinn Collier scored a run and recorded an RBI. As a team, the Terrors put together 17 quality at-bats.
With the win, Glynn Academy improves to 5-3 on the season as the calendar turns to March and a road trip to Kingsland for a 6 p.m. first pitch Tuesday against Camden County lingers.