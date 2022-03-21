The Glynn Academy baseball team fought off a late rally Monday from crosstown rival Brunswick High to earn the first win in this year's edition of the City Championship series, 5-2.
With both teams having their Friday games postponed due to weather, both the Terrors and Pirates were not only looking to get back on the diamond but scratch the loss off of their current record.
On the mound were aces Tom Echols (Glynn) and Chamberlain Dent (Brunswick). Although, neither of them had their best stuff on the bump, it was their performance at the plate that shined.
The two combined for a perfect 6-6 at the plate (four Echols, two Dent) and three RBI coming from Echols in timely fashion.
After the Terrors gave up a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth to see the Pirates cut the lead down to 3-2, the offense came alive again.
With two outs, Tyler Devlin drew a bases loaded walk out of an 0-2 count to reach first. After a fielding error on a hit by Jack Anderson, Devlin took off for third base.
Trying to lay down the tag in time, the ball bounced out of Elijah Wellman’s glove and to the fencing around the Pirate dugout. Devlin popped up to his feet and raced for home, beating the throw in to put the Terrors up 4-2.
Echols hit his fourth single of the game to bring home Anderson for the fifth run for Glynn and a three run lead that would be tested by the heart of the Pirates order in the bottom of the seventh.
This story will be updated with a full recap and quotes in the Wednesday Sports section of The Brunswick News