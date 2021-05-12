Glynn Academy’s baseball team season ended in the quarterfinals of the GHSA Class 6A state playoffs after losing 6-2 in Game 1 and 9-1 in Game 2 to top-seed Allatoona.
It was neck and neck in Game 1 until the Buccaneers had a spark of offense in the fifth, where they scored three runs and followed it up with two insurance runs in the sixth to secure the win.
Allatoona tallied nine total hits while the Terrors had just four on the game.
Glynn starting pitcher Tom Echols lasted four innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out four batters and walking two. Shaun Munoz came in for relief and lasted 1.1 innings giving up five runs on five hits while walking two batters. Joe Cutia pitched the last two-thirds and didn’t give up any hits or runs but walked one batter.
Logan McGuire earned the win for the Buccaneers as he pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out seven batters and walked two.
The Terrors struck first in the first inning as Brady Davis got things started with a single to centerfield. Blake Wood and Tyler Devlin loaded the bases after they both hit singles. Joe Cutia hit a sacrifice fly to score Davis with one out on the board to make it 1-0.
Glynn’s defense hung tough and kept the Buccaneers scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when they scored off an Aidan Jolley RBI single to tie it at 1-1. Echols threw a bases-loaded two-out strikeout to end the inning and avoid disaster.
The Terrors retook the lead in the top of the fifth after Tyler Motos got on base after a two-out walk. Davis hit a ground ball and reached second base after an error by third basemen Ethan Sutton as he overthrew the first baseman, allowing Motos to round the bases and score.
Allatoona responded in the bottom of the fifth as Munoz gave up four straight hits. Ben Crawley led off the inning with a single. Then Hunter Paulson hit a single. Brett Blomquist came up to the plate with no outs and hit a single to score Crawley, tie it up, and get Paulson to third. Jolley scored the last two runs of the inning as he hit a 2 RBI double, making it 4-2.
Glynn’s offense struggled to get anything going after the solo run in the fifth, while the Buccaneers gained momentum. Allatoona added its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth after Munoz walked the leadoff batter and Blake Wooten hit a single. Munoz walked another batter to load the bases, and that would end his time on the mound.
Cutia came in to finish the game and walked Paulson, making it 5-2. Blomquist hit a sacrifice fly to score Cruz Dauberman and make it the final 6-2.
Blomquist went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate for Allatoona with 2 RBI as well. Jolley tallied 3 RBI and went 2-of-3 at the plate.
Leading the Terrors at the plate was Davis as he went 1-of-3 at the plate. Gus Gandy and Devlin also went 1-for-3 at the plate.
In Game 2, Blake Wood got the start on the mound for Glynn Academy.
He pitched five innings giving up nine runs on five hits, striking out one and walking six batters.
Munoz came in for relief during the final two innings giving up three hits striking out two batters, and walking two.
Glynn Academy struck first in the second inning as Gandy hit a single to score a run.
Allatoona pulled away for good in the third inning, scoring three runs. Crawley hit a single to score Sutton for their first run, then William Mosley hit a double that scored two runs, making it 3-1.
Then the Buccaneers had a four-run explosion in the fourth that made it 7-1. A bases-loaded walk scored the first run, then Paulson hit a three-run homer to score the remaining three runs.
Allatoona wasn't finished as they added two more runs in the sixth to seal the win at 9-1.
Fisher Paulson was the winning pitcher for Allatoona as he pitched five innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out nine batters and walking three.
Spence Hartman, Gandy and Devlin all went 1-for-2 at the plate. Cutia went 1-for-3, and as for the top of the lineup, none of them recorded a hit in this game.
Glynn finished their season at 21-13 overall.