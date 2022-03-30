Glynn Academy struggled to hold off the bats of Wayne County in a 5-2 defeat on the road Tuesday.
Trent Tankersley took the mound for the Terrors (14-5, 5-4), going against Asher Cathey for the Yellow Jackets (7-8-1, 1-2).
For four innings, the two combined to allow four hits (all singles) and struck out eight batters.
After going four full innings and striking out six batters and allowing three hits, Tankersley’s night was over with Aeden Beuning coming in for relief.
With the pitching change, the Yellow Jackets jumped on Beuning after their first batter struck out. The Yellow Jackets next five batters all reached base by way of errors or hits. On the second hit of the inning, Aden Hall drove the ball to center field for the first run of the night to score, breaking the deadlock between the two teams.
In the next two at-bats, Wayne added two more runs with an RBI single and RBI double to score three runs in the bottom half of the fifth.
Glynn recouped some of the damage done to them with a two-run home run by Spence Hartman with two outs in the inning.
Beuning returned to the mound for Glynn, getting two quick outs on two pitched before struggling with his command to record the third out of the inning. Walking the first batter on four pitches, then hitting the next batter on a 3-0 count, Beuning was pulled for Luke Brach in hopes of getting Glynn out of trouble with runners on first and second.
Wayne’s Joshua Campbell stepped into the box and on an 0-2 count, he drilled a double down the right-field line, scoring both runners and pushing the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 5-2.
Down three runs and only three outs left, Glynn opened the inning with Tyler Devlin striking out looking before Hank Noonan hit a full-count triple to the warning track to give the Terrors hope of mounting a comeback.
Hugh Edgy came in to pinch-hit, looking to bring in Noonan but struck out on a full count. With two outs and a runner on third, Cathey struck out Tankersley to end the game, earning a complete-game victory on 95 pitches and eight strikeouts.
Glynn welcomed Wayne County to Wainwright Field in the second game of the non-region contest, before resuming region play with Effingham County on April 4th.