It took less than 30 minutes for the Glynn Academy girls to take care of business against cross-town rival Brunswick High on Friday at Glynn Country Stadium.
The Terrors scored six goals within the first seven minutes of game time en route to a 10-0 victory over the Pirates.
“Last year we started games slow, it took them awhile to get going,” said Glynn girls head coach Tom Lemmon. “This year, they’ve got it and they come out early. In all the games we’ve played, we’ve started fast, jumped on them early, and just kept going.
“We challenges them to some team goals, and things like that, and the girls have been responding to our challenges. They moved the ball around real well today. Real proud.”
Goals came early and often for Glynn Academy, especially for Anna Meredith, who finished with five goals in the contest, punctuated by a penalty kick that put the Terrors up 9-0 with 16 minutes remaining in the shortened second half.
Courtlyn Roddini stepped out of the goal and her role as keeper for the evening and notched a couple of scores, including the 10th and final goal with just over 10 minutes to play.
The trio of Haley Williams, Whitley Barbee, and Sally Brock each tallied goals as well as the talented, experienced Terrors flexed their collective muscle.
Lemmon credits his players’ familiarity with each other and the system for the team’s blistering start to the season. Glynn Academy is 3-0, while outscoring opponents 25-0.
“I think a lot of it, we’ve been together for a few years, and we’re coming down to seniors and stuff, I think the chemistry is just there and their all in it together,” Lemmon said. “Hungry and ready to take teams on.”
The Pirates hope the loss can be used as a learning experience for a young team undergoing a bit of a rebuild with only a handful seniors playing significant minutes around a roster of underclassmen.
“It’s kind of cool that we’re playing them this early in the season because it sort of wakes us up a little bit,” said Brunswick girls head coach Greg Strum. “We’re not going to play anybody like them until we play them again.
“We’ve got to play faster, we’ve got to play smarter, and we’ve got to play more physical. We did not challenge them enough.”
After Glynn Academy’s match-opening eruption, Brunswick’s defense stiffened and it forced the Terrors to work for 23 minutes to score their final four goals.
Brunswick will look to build on its improved effort moving forward.
“We did start to really play better defense, especially in the middle,” Sturm said. “It’s a learning experience.”
Glynn boys 10
Brunswick 0
Glynn Academy turned on the afterburners in the second half to turn a three-goal lead into a 10-0 thumping of rival Brunswick High on Friday in the boys game at Glynn County Stadium.
A physical, gritty contest in the first half quickly got out of hand after halftime with the Terrors scoring a pair of goals within the first five minutes of the period and then proceeding to pile on.
A 40-minute feeling out period proceeding a second half that sees Glynn Academy run away with a victory has become a winning formula for the Red Terrors this season.
“We’ve been a second-half team all year,” said Glynn Academy boys head coach Bobby Brockman. “First half, we got a little too direct, got a little too impatient. The second half, we worked the ball around real well, and then we scored those two early goals, and that got a lot of momentum on our side.”
Michael Mitchell got the scoring started for the Terrors on an assist from Gray Sasser in the opening minutes of the contest, but the Pirates would keep the deficit at just 1-0 for another 12 minutes of game time until Sasser scored his own goal on an assist from Chase Gabriel.
Again, Brunswick hung tight after giving up a score and kept Glynn off the scoreboard for more than 20 minutes. However, Simon Van Boxel found himself with an open shot in front of the net off a pass from Gabriel with about 6:42 in the half and buried it to increase the lead to 3-0.
Although down at halftime, the Pirates weren’t quite out of it just yet — until the Terrors got a pair of goals from Sasser and Gabriel just over a minute apart early in the second half to burst the game open.
Gavin Swafford tallied a goal on an assist from Jonathan Sasser with 26:27 remaining, and Van Boxel scored unassisted near the 19-minute mark before Sasser recorded his third assist of the night on a goal by Phillip Bulato.
Gage Carrillo and Bulato notched the final two goals of the match as the Terrors overwhelmed a short-handed Pirates team.
“Brunswick is without a very, very good player (Denilson Carcamo), he’s hurt for them, so that’s a big loss for them,” Brockman said. “For my guys, just super proud of them. We just keep getting better every game.”
Glynn Academy improves to 2-0 in Region 2-6A on the season with a trip to defending region champion Richmond Hill set for Tuesday.
“The one on Tuesday is big in Richmond Hill,” Brockman said. “They won (Region 2-6A) last year. It seems like we trade off years, so hopefully this is our year.”