The Glynn Academy football program capped off a hectic, but rewarding week Friday with the third and final day of its youth camp.
If wrangling more than 100 excited campers from around the area ranging from elementary through middle school was not enough to ensure a chaotic schedule, the Terrors did so while organizing varsity workouts/practices and their biggest fundraiser of the year: A Night in Terror Town.
But it was far from a chore. The Glynn Academy staff came together to present the program’s best face in each endeavor.
“We’ve got a great staff, and those guys worked hard,” said head football coach Rocky Hidalgo. “We were in a lot of different spots with our varsity kids over there training, and getting ready for our fundraiser last night. A lot of our assistants stepped up, did a great job.
“The whole thing is, we want to make sure those kids have a great experience. That might be their first contact with Glynn Academy football, we want them to come back for more, hopefully dress out and run out on a Friday night between the bricks.”
Between conducting workouts in the GA field house and busing players to Lanier Field for practices, the Glynn Academy coaching staff led the youth in a dive into the sport.
Each session consisted of offensive and defensive circuits where players learned the fundamentals of each position group. The tackling circuit was particularly enjoyable to the campers.
Various members of the Terrors’ varsity team volunteered their time over the week to share their knowledge and lead the eager campers in the end-of-day games where they were able to put their skills to the test.
“It’s a lot of fun for our players to be able to teach them those things and take them through them as well,” said Glynn assistant Pete Irby.
Popsicle time was a big hit among the campers, but Friday they received another treat following their lunch: a Terrors T-shirt that will earn them admittance to the field to run onto the field with Glynn Academy ahead of its home opener.
Despite being pulled in multiple directions all week, the Terrors managed to stick the landing perfectly.
“It was a big success for us,” Hidalgo said. “We had over 100 kids out there, and we got a chance to coach a little football with little kids.
“I think a lot of kids who have never played before got a chance to run around and get a taste of what it’s like to be a Glynn Academy football player. It was good stuff.”