The first Friday night of the 2020 football season is over, and the Glynn Academy Red Terrors put on a show against McIntosh County Academy, winning 33-7.
Glynn Academy’s defense had no mercy on McIntosh’s offense. They forced four turnovers, three interceptions and one fumble — including two that would get returned.
The Terrors’ first points of the game came off a Miles Smith fumble return for 30 yards. Following that score, junior Na’Verious Williams snagged an interception on the very next Bucaneers’ possession, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.
Despite having multiple kids out on the offensive line, Glynn’s offense found ways to make plays. The Terrors finished the game with 161 total yards, with 118 of them coming from their rush attack.
“It was ugly at times. I thought our effort was good,” Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo said. “We have things to work on — I knew that. I think guys stepped up and made some plays. We had so many offensive linemen out we couldn’t really run our offense, so it was hard to do some of the stuff we want to do because they haven’t been there to practice.
“A couple of them played tonight, but we couldn’t make any adjustments. Things that we had in our pocket we couldn’t use because we hadn’t had a chance to work on those things. We got to get some continuity with the kids who are there and start making some hay with them.”
Senior quarterback T.J. Lewis made plays with his arm and legs as he went 3-of-5 for 43 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he had 10 carries for 31 yards and one score.
Caden Hutchinson led the team on the ground with seven carries for 45 yards. He scored the first offensive points of the game with a 23 yard run on 4th and 3. The Terrors followed up that score with a two-point conversion pass from Lewis to Ryan Seay, to make it 14-0 with 13 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
McIntosh County Academy gave Glynn’s defense fits at times, especially with senior running back Trenton Johnson. He toted the rock 16 times for 75 yards. Quan Proctor led the team 76 yards on seven carries as the Bucs collected a total of 188 yards on the ground.
While the Buccaneers struggled to get into the end zone on offense, head coach Bradley Warren said he felt like his defense hung tough with the Terrors.
“We turned the ball over several times, and that hurt us,” Warren said. “Glynn Academy did a great job. They overcame some adversity. They’re a lot bigger than us. Our kids played hard, but our gas tank ran out towards the end.
“I felt like all of our kids played hard — Glynn’s did, ours did. they just had a numbers advantage on us tonight, and it boiled down to who could execute, and we didn’t execute as well as they did.”
Glynn Academy’s defense stood tall even when the Buccaneers found ways to drive it down the field. Smith likely recorded double-digit tackles for the Red Terrors, and Hidalgo said he’s been fortunate to have good inside linebackers during his six seasons here.
“Miles is another one of those guys,” Hidalgo said. “He plays hard, and he knows what he is supposed to do. He kind of plays with a chip on his shoulder — I like those kids.”
Glynn and McIntosh’s defense controlled the second quarter as the Terrors defense forced the Buccaneers to turn the ball over on downs multiple times regardless of field position.
Glynn and McIntosh’s defense controlled the game going into halftime. Lewis got the offense going again for Glynn after Seay collected the game’s second interception giving the offense excellent field position.
Lewis took advantage of that field position and scored four yards out, making it 21-0 with 8:15 to go in the third quarter.
After another Red Terror defensive stop, Lewis and the offense got back to work. On 4th and 8, Lewis dropped back and dropped a beautiful pass to D’Marion Hayes for a 26-yard touchdown and a 27-0 lead.
“T.J can really throw the football, and I think people are going to be surprised at how well he can throw the ball,” Hidalgo said. “We got to get our offensive line back so we can get back there and protect him. That’s going to be something that we can really do this year. I’m not saying we’re going to throw it 30 times in a game, but I think we’re going to hurt people when we throw the football.”
McIntosh County’s only touchdown came from Miles Wood, who ran it in from three yards out at the beginning of the fourth quarter to make it 27-7.
With a running clock in the fourth quarter, Glynn played some of its younger guys. McIntosh’s offense took over with a little under a minute to play. After a completed pass for 13 yards, the Bucs tossed it up, and freshman David Prince snagged it and then ran it back 71 yards as time expired, giving the Terrors the 33-7 victory.
Glynn Academy hits the road to take on Camden County next week as the Terrors look to go 2-0 and get redemption after losing 51-17 to the Wildcats at home last season. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.