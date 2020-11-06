An afterthought in the race for the Region 2-6A title just a month ago, Glynn Academy is now one victory from the raising the trophy following a 7-5 upset of No. 5 Richmond Hill on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Entering the game, the circumstances that needed to occur for the Terrors appeared to be a long shot. No only did Glynn (6-3, 4-1) have to beat Richmond Hill (7-2, 4-1) to create a three-way tie atop the standings with Brunswick High, it had to hold the Wildcats to 21 or fewer points in the win to secure the tiebreaker.
The Wildcats hadn’t scored fewer than 29 points in any game this season until the Red Terrors held them without a touchdown in an old-school defensive slugfest to win their fourth consecutive.
“Our kids played their (butts) off tonight,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “They played really hard. This team is going through a lot of stuff with injuries and all that — our coaches had to rebuild our team and restart over five weeks. We’ve got a great coaching staff.
“These players and these coaches have worked their tails off. So proud of our kids out here. It’s a great night to be a Glynn Academy Terror.”
Before the Terrors embarked on its current win streak, they sat at 2-3 on the season coming off its first loss in the City Championship game in seven years.
Instead of dwelling on a heart-breaking defeat, Glynn Academy re-committed to improving itself down the stretch, winning its next three by a combined score of 114-17 to put itself in position to make an improbable run.
“You know what we did? We went back to work and focused on us,” Hidalgo said. “We’re a different team than when we played Brunswick and we played Coffee, a totally different team right now.
“We just went back to work and just coached our kids, and our kids worked at becoming better — a better team — and we played great team football tonight.”
Glynn’s inspired defensive performance began from the opening kickoff, holding Richmond Hill to just 101 yards in the first half and a shade over 200 for the game while recording three turnovers.
The Wildcats’ only points of the game came as the result of special teams plays. A Glynn Academy punt was blocked and rolled out of the end zone for a safety on its second possession of the contest, and a shanked punt set up a 31-yard field goal that closed Richmond Hill to within two points with just 27 seconds until halftime.
But the Red Terrors found the end zone a few possessions earlier on a 38-yard touchdown run that saw quarterback TJ Lewis hurdle a Wildcat defender on his way to hitting paydirt.
Lewis finished with 111 rushing yards of Glynn’s 171 total yards of offense, and while it wasn’t the biggest night on the stat sheet, the ability of the Terrors’ to control the clock was crucial in its bid to hold down the Wildcat offense.
“Our kids are playing really well on defense, we’re getting better on the offensive line,” Hidalgo said. “We’re getting better on offense, and they’ve got a heck of a defensive football team, they do. It’s no shame that we missed some opportunities out here, I’m sure they’d say the same.”
Richmond Hill was just inches from breaking off long scoring plays on each of its first two possessions of the second half. But both times the ball carrier was run down by a Glynn Academy defender, and both times a turnover followed a few plays later.
The Red Terrors recovered a fumble at their own 30-yard line on the opening drive of the second half, and Ryan Seay picked off a pass inside the red zone a possession later.
On its final play of the game, facing a 4th and long with two minutes remaining, Tyler Devlin intercepted on last gasp from Richmond Hill to preserve the win and lift Glynn Academy in the drivers seat for the region title and a first round playoff game at home.
“We’ve got to go take care of business (in two weeks), and the region championship is coming back to my office again,” Hidalgo said.