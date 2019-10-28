In preparation of what could be one of the best seasons in the history of Glynn Academy basketball, the Terrors held the program’s first “Terror Madness” meet and greet Monday at The Glass Palace.
In front of a buzzing crowd, the Glynn Academy hoopers and coaching staffs were introduced to music and much fanfare.
“(Girls head coach Sharnesha Smith) came to me and said it would be a great idea for us to do something like this to build some excitement leading up to basketball season,” said boys head coach Terrance Haywood. “We just want to get this community’s support, let the community meet our kids, see our kids, see who the new basketball teams are, and that was kind of our goal.”
Used to early-season showcases from their playing days, the Terrors’ coaching staff felt it would be a treat to give their players a taste of the excitement.
“We were all college athletes, so this is something that we used to do called ‘Midnight Madness,’” Smith said. “We wanted to do it last year, but just with the timing of everything, we weren’t able to.
“So this year, I told coach Haywood, ‘Coach, we’ve got to get this done. We need to get our kids out in the community, get the community to come see them, and hopefully we can have a fun night.’ So we put it together, and it worked out pretty good.”
Cheerleaders lined up to form an entrance way for the basketball teams from the baseline to center court.
Each varsity player was introduced along with a counterpart on the opposite team, and with large grins on their faces, performed a quick choreographed handshake before running onto the court and launching T-shirts into the crowd.
“They love it,” Smith said. “It’s a way for us to get out in the community, for the community to be able to see the girls and be able to see the hard work these girls put in all preseason.”
Haywood added: “This is the first year, that I’m aware of, that we’ve done anything like this. I think the kids are loving it. I think they’re having a great time.”
Following introductions, the night’s festivities kicked off with a scrimmage by the girls team and went on to feature a boys scrimmage, a faculty/staff vs. players game, 3-point contest and a dunk contest.
The Glynn Academy boys open their season against Valdosta High on Nov. 18 at the Gators Tip-Off Classic. The Terrors return TJ Lewis and Max Hrdlicka coming off a 16-12 season that saw the team get back to the Class 6A playoffs after missing the cut the year prior.
Glynn’s girls went 26-5 last season en route to an appearance in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Region 2-6A Player of the Year, and University of Georgia commit, Zoesha Smith will lead the team alongside La’Trinty Best, LaNeia Taylor, and Akirria Mountain.
The Terrors’ girls will begin their run against Tift County on Nov. 16 in Waycross.
“It’s been crazy; the support we’ve had is unbelievable,” Smith said. “Obviously the girls are working hard, and we’re looking forward to this year. I truly believe this is probably going to be one of the best years at Glynn Academy this year.”