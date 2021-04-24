Glynn Academy’s boys soccer team shut out Grovetown 6-0 Thursday night at Glynn County Stadium.
The Terrors stepped on the throttle after halftime and didn’t let up until the final buzzer sounded.
Jonathan Sasser scored the first two goals, and the Terrors led 2-0 at halftime.
Simon Van Boxel was the first to score in the second half, and it was a memorable goal. He kicked it, and the ball hit the top of the goal bouncing back at him. The goalie charged to get the ball, but Van Boxel headed it before he could grab it, allowing the ball to sail into the net.
Ethan Young nailed the fourth goal off a free-kick, and coach Bobby Brockman said it was of the memorable ones.
Harrison Lee made the fifth goal, and freshman Osvaldo Hernandez made the final goal with all the veterans on the sideline hollering and cheering because he made one.
“I’m extremely proud of the boys. They came out from the first minute and took it to Grovetown,” Brockman said. “We were up 2-0 at the half and opened up quite a bit in the second half with four goals — got to play everybody. So anytime you go to the state playoffs and get a 6-0 win — that’s awesome.”
It’s been a season of growth for Glynn Academy and so seeing it come full circle on Thursday was good for Brockman.
“This team has been through a lot this year,” Brockman said. “The fact that the younger guys got in and the older guys are sitting there cheering them on when they could just be sitting back and relaxing. I was proud to see the young guys get and compete and the older guys just cheerleading — enjoying the moment.”
Brockman said Thursday’s game was a total team effort from his guys that produce memorable moments and two special goals.
“The young man that scored at the end — a ninth-grader, dealt with some injuries during JV and called him up the varsity. He’ll never forget that goal, and we had some other world-class goals. That goal that John Sasser scored for the second goal was amazing, and then Ethan Young hit one of the greatest goals I’ve seen in high school soccer on the free kick in the upper 90.”
Getting a 6-0 victory in the opening round of the state playoffs gives Glynn a lot of confidence moving forward, even though they will face a tough opponent in round two.
“The guys know that the next round is going to be much more difficult,” Brockman said. “That team, Lakeside Dekalb, is really good. They lost one region game against North Atlanta, and then North Atlanta won the region, and they’re the number two team though they’re ranked higher than North Atlanta, so we’re going be in for a really tough game.”
Up next in the playoffs for Glynn Academy will be the winner of the Lakeside Dekalb and North Atlanta game as the Terrors will host another playoff game on Thursday.