With classes completed, homework off the minds of all, and summer in full swing. It was only right for Glynn Academy boys basketball head coach Terr ance Haywood to run his yearly basketball camp.
In the month of June, camps are put on for the up- and-coming future talents of the Golden Isles. Haywood felt it was right to put his camp on during a dead week to give two fullly dedicated days to his campers.
In his seven years with the Terror program, Haywood has run camps that range from fourth grade to 12th grade for boys. After a few years, he implemented girls into his camps and eventually went to elementary and middle school only.
“I used to do it fourth through 12th (grade),” Haywood said of his age range of campers. “But since I do it during the dead week, I can’t have high schoolers in here because that would be a practice (violation). It’s so busy with me doing summer basketball and us playing and going everywhere to play games, I would rather take two days out of the dead week and do elementary and middle school kids.
Haywood eventually received calls from parents wanting their daughters to come out and join the camp. Without any hesitation, Haywood brought in girls’ basketball players that want to get better.
“We started doing boys and girls camps, and we were having a good turnout,” Haywood said. “We have had some really good girls basketball players that we have seen come through the camp. I enjoy it and bringing the girls on as well, girls that aren’t scared. You get some girls that say it’s boys and girls and I don’t wanna do that. The girls that come I really tip my hat to them and they could care less, they are coming here and trying to get better. I enjoy them.”
During the first day of camp with 44 hoopers ready to learn, Haywood went over the basics of basketball and ran several drills for the campers.
With help from coaches, Marquice Jones, William Wright and David Bailey, the five stations were set for a half-hour of work. Coach Haywood worked on free throws, having campers focus on their routines. Coach Bailey worked on rip throws from the top of the key and making layups. Coach Jones worked on ball handling.Coach Wright worked on the Mikan drill while another coach worked on jump shots from the elbow.
“I would rather try and really teach them really some basic skills, versus just coming in and playing games,” Haywood said. “I’m sure they would enjoy that more and let them free fall and play one on one. I do like to try and teach them just some basic skills and fundamentals.”
Splitting his campers into two separate halves of the court, Haywood introduced the three-man weave. With some campers familiar with the drill, the rest learned on the fly with some picking up on the concept.
Finishing the three-man weave and breaking the campers for a quick water break, Haywood and his coaching staff introduced a drill his team runs during every practice and before every game, the five-star drill.
After a few attempts of figuring out where to pass and rotate, the campers picked up a routine of how the drill is run to perfection on Terror game nights.
“Teaching the ones that didn’t know how to do the three-man weave or a five-star layup drill, teaching them how to do those things and giving them an advantage for when they try out for a middle school team,” Haywood said. “That is one of the things that if you try and try out for a high school team and you don’t know how to do a three-man weave that’s not a good sign. Being able to get there and teach them this stuff and the ones that are going to middle school and trying out for the middle school next team and the coach can say ‘Ok this kid can play some basketball. Just trying to teach them some basic things.”
Haywood and his coaching staff split the campers into elementary and middle school portions, with both sides playing layup king.
Ending the first day of camp, Haywood spoke to his campers about how the camp won’t make them better basketball players unless they continue to work on their craft outside the yearly camp.
With one more day of his fifth camp remaining, Haywood hopes to see the campers to continue to have fun and develop a love for the game.
“Really to just have some fun, learn some skills and be able to say that we attended the camp,” Haywood said. “What’s really good is we have several kids in our program that attend the camps when they were in elementary school or middle school and they ended up playing for us. That’s a huge plus when I can say I remember you and they get to high school and they try out and make it.
“Just wanting them to develop a love for the game and maybe awake something out of them to go out and continuing to play basketball. Some other stuff that they may not have worked on that they could work on. You cant do a three-man weave in your driveway or a five-star drill by yourself or the three-man layup drill. Just trying to give them an edge for the ones that are going to try out for their middle school teams or rec league basketball and the AAU leagues. Adding on to what they have already done.”