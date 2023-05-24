Encapsulating a season on the pitch that saw the Glynn Academy Terrors boys program host an Elite Eight game and the Lady Terrors returning to the top of the region, both squads were recently honored over the last few weeks.
Harrison Lee and Keller Lopez earned Co-Player of the Year honors out of Region 2-6A while coach Bobby Brockman picked up his 14th Coach of the Year honors. Brockman was ecstatic to learn that both of them shared the honors after the stellar seasons they put forth.
“We’ve had the region players of the year for many years,” Brockman said. “I’ve been blessed with really talented attacking players. It’s kind of rare that a defender also gets it, we have had that before. I had a center-back named August Bowers he won it by himself years ago. But typically a defender doesn’t get in there but Keller had an outstanding year also. The other coaches thought both of them were worthy, obviously, I did too.”
For Lopez making last-ditch tackles and clearances weren’t the only things that the defender did. On the attacking front, he took his fair share of free-kick attempts, converted PKs, and momentum-swinging goals throughout the year.
“He was a stalwart in the back,” Brockman said. “This is the first time we had all four defenders make all-region which was outstanding. Keller was perfect on PKs as well as Harrison. I was just really happy that those two guys got recognized like they did.”
As for Lee, it was all about waiting his turn to pull the strings in the attack and he took off with the opportunity.
“Our attacking center midfielder always has a lot of freedom and they pretty much pull the strings for our attack,” Brockman said. “He had to wait his turn, it was Jonathan Sasser the last two years and finally, it was Harrison this year. He is just amazing on the dribble and plays awesome passes, and when he has the chance to finish, he’s not real bashful about that either.”
Joining Lopez and Lee for first-team honors are Luke O’Connor, Jonas Coyle, Thomas Mitchell, Allan Lovein and John William Barbee. Caleb Faulk closed out the team honors with an honorable mention.
For Brunswick High, the team saw one player earn first team all-region honors in goalkeeper Jerry Martinez.
“I thought it was well deserved for Jerry,” said Brunswick coach Enrique Power. “I thought he was a big-time player for us the last two years. He started the season off as a right back, and he noticed that we needed him back on goal. He made that transition for the team and after that, it looked like he had never missed a beat. It looked like he had never broken his collarbone or was out for a year. He just came back the same Jerry that finished his season last year. It was just an easy pick for me to say. He was probably our best player the entire season and he never had an up or down season, he was just constant the whole season. He was just great.”
Filing out the rest of the honorable mentions for the season were Edwin Morales, Wilmer Garcia, Allan Antah and Emmanuel Ortiz.
Eliza Meader highlighted the honors for the Lady Terrors as she walked away with the Region 2-6A Player of the Year honors.
With the voting done differently this year as schools voted on the honors as opposed to the region-winning coach picking their player to earn the top honor, coach Thomas Lemmon was proud to see the opposing coaches recognize the ability Meader showcased all season.
“In every game, she was by far the best player on the field,” Lemmon said. “Coaches recognized it, and she got the accolades that she deserves. Hopefully, she will repeat next year as we move forward.”
Seeing Meader get her recognition brought joy to Lemmon as he pointed out that having a player put in the hard work and everything that goes into being the star in every game, makes his job much easier.
The tradition at Glynn Academy has been to build strong teams and stay competitive yearly, and for Lemmon this year he saw a young group grow and propel to the very end to achieve the No. 1 goal of the season – a region title.
“The young team that we had, to watch them grow and mature, we even had a freshman in Abigail Parker make the first team which speaks volumes of our youth and the future of the program as well,” Lemmon said. “We have more younger kids coming up, and we are excited and especially with the new region that we had we knew nothing about the Augusta teams and what they had. We played well this season and captured what we are after for the first part and that’s the region championship and then playoff wins along the way.
Joining Meader in region honors are Capers Childs, Anastasia Barr, Abigail Parker, Channing Orendorf, and Kennedy Flores.