Encapsulating a season on the pitch that saw the Glynn Academy Terrors boys program host an Elite Eight game and the Lady Terrors returning to the top of the region, both squads were recently honored over the last few weeks.

Harrison Lee and Keller Lopez earned Co-Player of the Year honors out of Region 2-6A while coach Bobby Brockman picked up his 14th Coach of the Year honors. Brockman was ecstatic to learn that both of them shared the honors after the stellar seasons they put forth.

More from this section