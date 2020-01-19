Coastal Georgia’s hoops teams split games against Webber International on Saturday as the women won at the buzzer, and the men just fell short of a comeback. Webber came ready to give both squads everything it had, which proved for two nail-biting games.
The ladies’ game was the Sun Conference’s game of the week, and it did not disappoint as the Mariners got a bucket to go through the hoops as time expired.
Coming out of a timeout, the Mariners had the ball with 28.8 seconds left to play and held it letting seconds dwindle off the clock until there were about eight seconds left. Coach Rodger Hodge said he wanted his team to get the last shot of the game.
This time it worked in the Mariners favor.
“Well, the shot clock was off, so we wanted to be able to take the last shot of the game if we had the opportunity to do so,” Hodge said. “Then we liked the match up we had with Kaliyah one-on-one. She got a good look, and we had a ball screen set for her that she chose not to use, which is fine. She had a really good look, but we gave ourselves enough time to get an offensive rebound. Lynsey made a heck of a play.”
Kaliyah Little drove the ball in with time coming off of the clock and missed the layup, luckily Lynsey Washington was there, got the rebound and got the ball to fall as time expired. A ruling on the court would put 1.5 seconds back on the clock, but it wasn’t enough time for Webber to get a shot off.
Little was the leading scorer for the Mariners with 17 points, scoring 13 of those in the second half. She was instrumental in the second half for Coastal Georgia. Little made 7-of-9 shots from the floor and tallied five rebounds and three steals.
Washington was close behind her as she scored 14 points. She had five boards and two assists. These two were half of the Mariners who put up double-digit points as Quira Porter, and Solrun Gisladottir added 12 points and six rebounds each.
Coastal came out strong and outscored the Warriors 21-9 in the opening period. Webber quickly recovered and matched the Mariners point for point in the second quarter. Coastal held onto a 35-23 lead at the half.
Webber opened up the second half with a lot of grit and tenacity that despite being down 12, there was plenty of time to produce a comeback.
At first, the Mariners took a step back when the Warriors came out so aggressive but quickly settled in the final period of play and was able to get the win.
“I think that we played with a lot of intensity and excitement in the first half,” Hodge said. “We were a little surprised, and I don’t know why, but we were a little surprised at how they came back. I thought it took us a minute to adjust to their energy and enthusiasm coming back out of the break. We got back there, so it’s one of those things I think we had a lull for a minute, then we recharged and came back. I thought it was two very determined, willful team it was a good conference battle.”
Webber won the rebound battle 43-34, but Coastal’s ability to score 14 points off turnovers and 19 points off the beach and shooting 40 percent from the floor allowed them to win. Webber only made 32.3 percent of its shots.
“It’s a huge win. I told our kids this all week long, Webber may be the most athletic team in our league,” Hodge said. “They’re well coach from the standpoint of I knew they were not going to quit. They just kept coming at you, and we’re very fortunate to make a play there at the end. I thought it was two good teams battling, and we happen to make the last play.”
Coastal Georgia is currently 7-2 in the Sun Conference standings after the first portion of conference play. The Mariners are now on a six-game winning streak as well, which Hodge said he hopes his team confidence even though he knows there is still work to be done.
“We came through the first turn of conference 7-2, so I hope it gives them a lot of confidence,” Hodge said. “We’re on a nice little run right now, but again it’s all short-lived as we hit the road again next week for two important ones. We should be confident because we have a good basketball team, but we have a lot of work to do to get better. Hopefully, with some more consistent play, we can continue to get better.”
Coastal Georgia’s men’s team wasn’t as successful as the Mariners lost their second straight game.
The Mariner’s men attempted at a comeback against Webber, but fell short of one as Coastal lost 100-94 on Saturday evening.
Webber International came out strong against the Mariners and showed how good it’s perimeter shooting was. The Warriors shot 66.7 percent from the arch and made 14-of-21. As for Coastal, the Mariners shot 42.3 percent and made 11-of-26.
Despite Coastal Georgia having three guys score in double-digit points, the Mariners defense didn’t have an answer for Webber’s Ariel Watson or Tommie Luke.
Watson scored 44 points, made 12-of-15 from the floor, 7-of-8 from the arch, 13-of-13 from the foul line, and had six boards. Luke scored 30 points and made 5-of-7 from the three-point line.
Austin Dukes led the way for the Mariners with 20 points, six boards, two steals, and five assists. Elijah Goodman and Jaylen Smallwood each scored 17 points respectably.
Coastal Georgia had 30 second-chance points, and 24 points off the bench, but couldn’t stop Webber’s powerful duo.
The Mariners trailed 52-36 at the half and outscored the Warriors in the second half, but too much damage was done, and Coastal fell short of a comeback.
After the loss to Webber, the Mariners are now 10-10 overall and 3-6 in Sun Conference play. Coastal Georgia’s women’s team is currently 12-5 overall and 8-1 on their home court.
The men hit the court today for a game against Edward Waters College. This matchup will be their final non-conference game of the season, and tip-off is at 4 p.m.
After today’s matchup, both squads will hit the highway for two tough road battles against Ave Maria University on Thursday and then a trip to ranked Southeastern University on Saturday.