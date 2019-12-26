Tenacious Chuckobe Hill earns All-Area MVP honors
With the way Chuckobe Hill is wired, being named MVP of The Brunswick News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team may have been inevitable.
But the 43 carries Hill attempted in his first year of high school expedited the process, leading to a sophomore campaign in which he accounted for more than 36 percent of Brunswick High’s 4,280 yards of total offense in a bounce-back season for the program.
“Him taking on that responsibility as a sophomore, he really stepped up,” said Brunswick assistant head coach Garrett Grady. “He played a little bit last year, so he had a little bit of a taste in his mouth.”
Senior Jalen Trimmings led a 3-7 Pirates team with 737 rushing yards a year ago with Hill staking snaps as the spell back. Hill used the opportunity to rush for 239 yards, and more importantly, to prepare himself for the rigors of taking on a larger burden a year later.
“I just felt like at that position, because we had lost our senior running back, I had to step up and just take care of business,” Hill said.
And step up he did.
Hill rushed for 1,185 yards and 10 touchdowns on 197 carries (6.0 YPC) in addition to serving as the team’s third-leading receiver with 29 catches for 385 yards and three more scores. He crossed the century mark on the ground in five different games, beginning with the season-opener against Coffee, and he was voted to the All-Region 2-6A first team.
Could anyone have expected that kind of season from the sophomore; even Hill himself?
“To be honest, not really,” he answered with a chuckle. “But it turned out pretty well.”
At the same time, perhaps the most impressive aspect of Hill’s performance was how he succeeded in spite of the opposing defense expecting him to get the ball.
Along with backfield mate Khamori Simmons, all eyes were on Brunswick’s running game, especially early in the season as quarterback Anthony Mountain recovered from an ACL injury. But even with defenses loading up to take away the run, Hill continued to churn out yards, eventually setting the stage for an explosive downfield passing attack off play action.
Always the team player, Hill credited his offensive linemen for giving him the chance to make the most of his carries.
“They made it easy, really,” Hill said. “They handled their business, and I handled mine. It’s as simple as that.”
The Pirates rode their running game to a resurgent season offensively, averaging 25.2 points a season after scoring just 18.8 points per contest. The difference was even more stark in region play, where Brunswick’s offense improved from 11.75 points per game to an average of 24.
Hill took his play up one more notch in the postseason, rushing for over 100 yards and three touchdowns as Brunswick went on the road to shock Morrow 34-13, earning it’s first playoff win since 2010.
Brunswick’s season came to an end a week later in a loss to Harrison, but Hill took at least a bit of solace in watching the Hoyas complete their perfect season en route to winning the Class 6A state championship.
“I was like, ‘I lost to a championship-caliber team,’” Hill said with a touch of relief.
The 5-foot-10 back plays with a physicality that belies his youth, which could be explained by his status as a dual-sport athlete. Once football season is finished, Hill straps on a singlet and joins the Brunswick High wrestling team.
He qualified for the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament as a freshman and missed placing at 152 by a single match.
“I feel like by me wrestling, it helps me build stamina because a wrestling match keeps going and going,” Hill said. “You can’t give up.”
Ultimately, it’s that inability to surrender is at the core of everything Hill does. It’s what makes him who he is.
It’s what makes him the MVP.
“Just the way he works, his work ethic in the weight room, the way he competes any time there’s competition, he just wants to learn, he has the will to win,” Grady said. “He’s hungry.”