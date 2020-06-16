The Golden Isles is home to a number of collegiate golfers and PGA pros, and this week a band of youngsters are trying their hand at the sport at the Frederica Academy beginner’s golf camp.
Campers ranging from rising first- through eighth-graders are spending three hours each morning Monday through Thursday learning the basics of the sport from instructor Kevin Roberts.
“We stress two main things, which is having fun and being safe while they’re out here,” Roberts said. “It’s a young group, but I think they’re having fun and learning a little bit here and there.”
A part of The First Tee of the Golden Isles, Roberts provided clubs and equipment for some of the campers. Originally, the camp was supposed to be held at Sea Palms Golf Club, but circumstances around the novel coronavirus made that impossible this year.
But campers were still treated to nine holes covering 100 yards on the football practice field at Frederica Academy.
“We had a struggle with the whole COVID stuff going on,” Roberts said. “At lot of courses would not let us on, so we kind to just had to use the space that we had here. We have a football field here, and we’re making the best of it.”
Before taking to the course, campers learn a bit about the core values of golf from Roberts, who stresses the respect, safety and fun in the sport. Next, Roberts goes into discussing fundamental skills such as grip, stance and alignment.
Following a bit of friendly competition, each session ends with campers getting the opportunity to apply what they learned on the makeshift course.
Getting the youth of the area into golf early should only continue to make the Golden Isles one of the preeminent spots for the sport.
In addition to the annual RSM Classic and SEC Golf Championship held at Sea Island, at the prep level, Frederica Academy’s varsity golf team has won 13 consecutive GISA state championships.
“I think a lot of them, their parents are probably members at some of these nice courses, and so they kind of grow up around the game,” Roberts said of the campers. “A lot of them are already getting little beginning lessons over there at Sea Island. I think some of them have never picked up a club too; I guess they’re just curious about the game and learning a little bit here and there.”