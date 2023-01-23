A group of friends gathered Saturday at a table at Brogen’s in the Pier Village to remember one of the finest athletes the Golden Isles has ever produced.

George Rose was an all-state and all-American football player at Glynn Academy who went on to play collegiately at Auburn and in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. His death was announced Friday via social media.

