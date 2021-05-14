Frederica Academy’s boys soccer teams has overcome a lot of adversities this season. From injuries to having players on other teams, the Knights finally got to 100% heading into the playoffs.
Coach Tim O’Sullivan said they are literally and collectively coming together at the right moment in the season to make greatness happen potentially.
From waiting on basketball season to end, working with a couple of guys who also play tennis on top of broken toes, concussions and contusions, O’Sullivan said it’s still a challenge. Still, he feels like the leadership has been strong enough to get them to this point.
“We’ve had some great leaders early on, and we’ve had some great leaders now that we’re getting people back and healthy,” O’Sullivan said. “A credit to our group, they’ve been very solid now for the last week of this season. It seems like for me now that we’re getting the collective whole together, and the team is coming together — we’re becoming pretty solid.”
It’ll be a tough challenge for the Knights as they take once again take on the Goliath of GISA Class 3A boys Soccer in Westminster School of Augusta, which has five state titles. Since joining Class 3A, Frederica has met the Wildcats multiple times in the semis or finals. Since COVID-19 took away the 2020 season, this team is itching to get a piece of them again.
“I would say, credit to Frederica soccer — Frederica has 17 state championships in boys soccer. They all came in 2A, and as we moved to 3A, now we’re facing someone who is in the same boat as we were,” O’Sullivan said. “Westminster has dominated boys soccer at the 3A level.
“Now, what’s cool about these guys is that they’re really excited. They’ve heard all of these stories from past alumnus and everything else, and they’re like, ‘we can’t wait to play these guys because we’ve learned so much about them from former players that we want our shot too.’ They’re very motivated to play in a semifinal and hopefully a final to get a shot at a state championship. After hearing so much about Westminster from the past, they want their shot.”
Leadership has been a key part of bringing the group together. O’Sullivan mentioned Eli Fritchman first.
“Eli Fritchman is a senior, and he’s a good soccer player, but he’s also a good athlete,” O’Sullivan said. “He is not big in terms of stature, but I tell people that he plays big because he has really good, athletic instincts, and he’s a competitor.”
There is also Jacob O’Connor, who played basketball with Fritchman. Two other basketball players that held the glue together despite injuries were Xavier Collier and Ty Poppalardo.
“Those guys started to kind of hold the group together, so to speak,” O’ Sullivan said. “Then a huge addition for us at the very end has been Bryce Riley. As a coach for soccer, but also may be a person looking on from the outside, he is probably one of the top few competitors that we have in this school period.
“So when we put him into the mix, now, it just changes the whole dynamic. He’s such a competitor. It helped in terms of practice, his leadership, and as a competitor, he adds a ton on the field.”
Collier, Leonard and Chandler Sitz were all hurt at the same time, so it was hard functioning as a collective whole, which is something O’Sullivan said they’ve done well within the past. Even though they had tennis and track players on the team, who had to leave for other events, the longer the season went on, and the more people got back, the growth came.
“You have to create that understanding of everyone of what their piece of the puzzle is and what their role is within the team,” O’Sullivan said. “Then, on top of that, they have to start to build relationships around each other of the players that you’re playing with — knowing tendencies, strengths and weaknesses of the other players.
“We still have challenges, but those are the kinds of things that we’ve had to deal with all year, and we’re still dealing with it, but I feel like we’re coming together a little bit better, and we’re more solid as a group. Our understanding of how to play together has been better, as we’re coming down the homestretch.”
Then the Knights got the addition of Charlie Runyan, who is also juggling playing for the Jacksonville Armada MLS Academy team. Usually, those guys don’t get to participate in high school soccer, but O’Sullivan said his coaches had given him some leeway to help Frederica.
O’Sullivan said Runyan is one of their best soccer players and adds another guy to the leadership list. Another one is David Garcia, who has been through it all with this team.
“Charlie is more of a leader by his soccer ability and also a leader by — he solves problems for the team,” O’Sullivan said. “He understands soccer tactics better than most on our team, so he’s really good at that. David’s just good. He’s a good solid soccer player, and soccer is his first love.
“It’s important to have those guys around, especially in the early going when we’re missing so many bits and pieces. I think David kept us together with Bryce and Jacob in terms of leadership. Charlie’s one of our top guys, but it’s hard because he’s in and out — he adds a ton.”
Despite having a lot of injuries and obstacles to overcome, Frederica Academy still only suffered three losses all season — Camden, Trinity Christian and St. Andrews.
O’Sullivan said they weren’t quite ready as a team to handle those games maturely. However, once they all came together, things changed, especially in their Cristo Rey game.
After being down 2-0, they came back, scored four straight goals and held off Cristo Rey at the end to get the win and advance.
“We withstood the pressure,” O’Sullivan said. “Which, like I said certainly, I guess Camden and maybe against the Trinity early on, we weren’t ready for that. I’m not sure if we had that same group playing Cristo Rey at the very end that we had playing Trinity — I’m not sure we could handle that.
“Now we’ve matured to be able to deal with that. We’re more competitive than we were before, and we’re better playing as a collective whole. It’s just a credit to the group of how well they’ve come together, how competitive they are right now, and how they fight through to the very end — so that was great.”
O’Sullivan said they feel like the team is peaking at the right time.
“We’re literally coming together in terms of players being here, off of injuries and off of other teams — we’re literally coming together, but collectively, we’re actually coming together as a group. We’ve had the last two and a half weeks, three weeks together, and I would say the understanding of players of how we want to play and their understanding with each other is much improved.”
Frederica and Westminster will face off today at 6 p.m. at Mercer University, where the winner will advance to play in the GISA Class 3A state title game on Saturday.