For the first time since 1990, the Brunswick High boys are the region’s track and field champions.

The Pirates sailed into Evans on Wednesday and plundered eight gold medals en route to 183 points in a dominant showing in the Region 2-6A Championship. Brunswick beat second-place Grovetown (135 points) by 48 points while Lakeside (92), Evans (89) and Glynn Academy (80) filled out the top five.

