Brunswick High’s softball team wrapped up its youth camp on Wednesday after the young girls learned various fundamentals of the game over the last three days.
It’s Nicole Bailey’s first year at Brunswick and doing this camp with her team allows them to interact with young girls and give back through the game they love.
On each day, the campers learned a new core fundamental. Day 1 was all about hitting and base running while Day 2 concentrated on infield and outfield fundamentals. The Pirates wrapped up camp with the pitchers and catchers for Day 3.
Bailey said that they had 20 kids come to the camp and that a lot of them just started learning how to play the game.
“A lot of these kids are still trying to figure out the game,” Bailey said. “We had so many girls here this week that just started playing, so it’s a big thing to go ahead and teach them the fundamentals so early that way they’re picking it up.”
Bailey kept the campers busy this week.
She said that each morning a high schooler and a camper would buddy up and stick together all day. They call the campers littles and so anywhere their high school buddy goes the little goes with them.
Then they stretched and run and throw. Bailey said she has the girls throw a lot.
“We spend a lot of time working on throwing fundamentals,” Bailey said. “That’s the biggest thing is making sure when they throw they’re doing what they need to do throwing wise. Once we do that, they get a break, and then we go into what we call our everyday drills.”
Bailey said these are drills that every position should work on daily.
“That’s where the infield is working on fielding the ball the right way, and the outfield is working on taking their drop steps,” Bailey said. “The high school team, they do those drills every day, so we’re trying to go ahead and teach the little ones those as well.”
After the drills, Bailey set up two games for the girls to play. The first had an exercise where the campers held onto a softball as they ran to one of the coaches, did three sit ups and then ran and dropped the ball in the bucket.
The group also played a game that was similar to duck-duck-goose. However, to keep the girls cool, a girl would hold a water bottle and squirt a small amount over each girls head until she picked out the one that she wanted to chase her.
Each day the camp ended like this so the girls could have fun on the softball field after working hard learning fundamentals all morning.
Bailey had the help of three collegiate softball players this week as well. She brought Lindsey Thomas, Olivia Whitt, and Paige Alt in to help her teach the girls those essential fundamentals.
Alt is a rising senior at Coastal Georgia, Thomas plays softball at West Georgia Tech, and Whitt just graduated from Hampton High School, Bailey’s former school. Whitt also plans on playing softball for Southern Union Community College in Alabama.
Thomas helped out with the outfielders, Whitt helped in the infield and Alt coached the pitchers.
“They’ve been a big help,” Bailey said. “For them, they wanted the experience. They want to coach and want to keep giving back to the game, so that was really special for me.”
This week was Bailey’s first chance, outside of coaching the high school softball team to interact with the Golden Isles youth. She used it as a chance to introduce those key fundamentals while also showing these young girls what playing at Brunswick High would be like.
“They also learned this week that if they’re going to come to Brunswick High School what it means to be a Pirate softball player, and learned exactly what kind of stuff they will be getting into if they decide to play here,” Bailey said. “It’s been fun to watch them over the last few days.”