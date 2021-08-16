Award-winning broadcaster and media personality Jeff Dantzler is set to return to the Golden Isles today for an interactive Table Talks session at Sea Palms Golf Club and Resort ahead of the college football season.
In addition to his duties as the play-by-play voice of the University of Georgia baseball and women’s basketball programs, Dantzler serves as host and analyst of the university’s football pre- and post-game shows on Bulldog Sports Network. He’s also been Bulldawg Illustrated’s chief contributor for 19 years.
There are few people more in-tune with Georgia athletics than Dantlzer, and he’ll share his thoughts on the team, spark conversation, and answer questions in Sea Palms’ Musgrove Room from 6-7:30 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar for drinks will be available.
“I’m looking forward to this, just seeing what the crowd is going to be like at Sea Palms; I’m sure it’s going to be great,” Dantzler said. “They’ve done an unbelievable job. I’m just excited I get to come back down.”
No stranger to the Golden Isles, Dantzler was married to his wife Emily in the area, and the two have already visited St. Simons Island four times previously this summer. Asked by Sea Palms owner Will Carter to speak at the club, Dantzler was more than happy to oblige.
While Dantzler generally gears his talks towards the audience in attendance, there is sure to be plenty of talk about the upcoming college football season and the positive benefits to college athletics as a whole. Of course, the Florida-Georgia game and the Bulldogs as a whole will likely be popular topics as well.
“It’s a situation where different fans may have different players they’re interested in, or different games that they’re interested in,” Dantzler said. “But for the most part, it’s positives. Kirby’s done such a great job, he and Mary Beth are Georgia through and through. That authenticity really spills over to our fan base.”
The prospects of the upcoming Georgia season is always another sought-after subject of discussion for Danztler as similar events. He revealed some brief thoughts on the massive season-opening showdown between Georgia and Clemson in speaking to The News.
“I’ve always been a fan of playing a big-time opponent your first game for several reasons,” Dantzler said. “Essentially you’re coming off an open date, of course they are too. Coach Dooley always said you knew a lot more about your team when you played somebody really good.
“And one of the things Kirby touched on, and every coach I’ve been around has talked about, when you play a big-time opponent like Georgia is with Clemson, the players have their full focus and attention on things.”
Dantzler noted that the energy level was palpable within the team as the Bulldogs concluded spring practices in preparation for the Tigers. He is optimistic about Georgia’s fortunes as a whole this season with the talent and experience returning.
But football is far from the only sport Dantzler is capable of recounting stories about. In fact, one of his favorite moments in his career came while calling games from the diamond.
“I would say it was getting to go to the College World Series four different times,” Dantzler said. “I got to call a couple pretty famous home runs by Jeff Keppinger and Gordon Beckham that kind of helped pave the way for us to get there in 2001 and 2008. Those certainly standout for me in a long, mediocre career.”