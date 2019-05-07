Execution was far from flawless, but Brunswick High head coach Sean Pender came away from the Pirates’ first live team session fired up about his team’s effort at Tuesday’s spring practice.
“Obviously mistakes are made, but it’s going to happen; this is the fourth in pass and the first live scrimmage with it,” said the third-year coach. “So there’s going to be mistakes, but everything that I saw was great effort, and when you have great effort, fixing mistakes is an easy thing to do.
“We’ve just got to make sure we learn from them.”
Brunswick is looking to bounce back from a trying season that saw them finish last in Region 2-6A at 3-7 and miss the playoffs for the sixth time since 2011.
As the record would indicate, the Pirates had their share of issues on both sides of the ball a year ago.
A dearth of experience defensively sank a unit that had been formidable the two seasons prior. Brunswick held opponents to 14.6 points per game in 2016, and 22.4 in Pender’s first year, before allowing 27.6 points per contest last season.
The Pirates’ defense had some highs last year when they gave up just 13 combined points in wins against McIntosh County Academy and Monroe, and holding a Glynn Academy team that averaged more than 26 points per game to just 17 — the Red Terrors lowest offensive output in region play.
Ultimately, it was the kind of inconsistency common in young teams that prevented Brunswick from playing up to its potential on the defensive side of the ball. That shouldn’t be an issue this upcoming season.
“I think the potential is there defensively,” Pender said. “One, the effort is just great. They’re flying around, they’re getting after it.
“Two, we’ve got a lot more experience.”
Going into last season, the Pirates had lost 13 of 15 players that played extensively on the defense as seniors, leaving them with just two returners with significant varsity experience. This year, Brunswick has seven to nine defenders that have seen varsity playing time.
But not only are the returning Pirate defenders experienced, they’re talented, especially in a secondary patrolled by Freddie Towns and Devin Lafayette.
A senior, Towns has taken visits to Georgia Southern, Florida, and Chattanooga over the last few months, and at 6-feet and 176 pounds with long arms, he’s got the frame to challenge receivers at the catch point. Lafayette, another tall, long senior defensive back at 6-2, 182 pounds with offers from Stetson and Cornell, can make an impact in coverage and run support.
Another senior defensive back, Trevon Smith, also stood out Tuesday with interceptions during the passing skeleton and 1-on-1 drills in addition to some deflections in the team session.
Senior linebacker AJ Wilson has also begun to turn heads on the recruiting trail running a 4.6 40-yard dash into the wind on wet grass at a 6-1, 216 pounds.
His fluidity was evident when he lined up over Brunswick’s slot receiver and ran with him in coverage on a few different plays. Wilson also intercepted a deflected pass during the team drill and returned it for a touchdown.
“Just coming here and seeing what we had, is really, to me, really special and a blessing to come into a situation like that,” said Pirates defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder. “Devin Lafayette, to me, is a really good athlete, and I think AJ is coming into his own. I know he’s going to be able to help us out.
“Freddie Towns is a shutdown type of corner, and I like Octavis Butler at linebacker, and (Ryne) Buckley, our MIKE linebacker, he’s really coming along.”
Tedder is entering his first season as Brunswick’s defensive coordinator after serving as the interim head coach and offensive coordinator at New Hampstead last season.
It was after Brunswick’s 31-27 victory over New Hampstead in September that the move began brewing.
“After the game was over, Sean was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to stop doing this to each other,’ because we’ve been going against each other for 20 years now,” Tedder said. “And I was like, ‘Shoot, why not?’ And here I am.”
Tedder will run an aggressive 4-3 as the Pirates’ base defense, but they’ll be multiple and show different fronts at times.
Brunswick must still identify some contributors along a relatively young defensive line, but a simplified system should allow for Brunswick’s athletic talent to shine.
“We’ve made it really simple for them,” Tedder said. “They don’t have to think. They can just go play fast.”
Offensively, the Pirates are trying to recover after bottoming out a season ago as it’s scoring average dropped by nearly 24 points from the 42.4 points they scored per game in 2016.
Tuesday’s practice focused on open field work and the red zone as the spring battle between quarterbacks K.J. Lee and Jeffery Waye continued.
Both had ups and downs throughout the session, but it’s the attitude the quarterbacks group has displayed that’s impressed Pender the most.
Although senior quarterback Anthony Mountain will miss the spring as he recovers an ACL injury, he’s made his presence felt on the field by snapping the ball during drills and dispensing advice to the less experienced players between reps.
“Look at the leadership, what he did was, you had K.J. Lee, who is a junior who’s a little bit more experienced, and he was out there by himself,” Pender said. “But when the sophomore Jeffery Waye was out there, what did Ant do? He was right there beside him, helping him to make sure he understood the read progression, make sure he understood the singles, just because Jeffery doesn’t have the same experience level.
“So he’s there, Anthony is getting the mental reps because he’s right there, then he’s helping out the younger guy. That’s a mentorship that I’ve very excited about.”
Despite the competition, Brunswick’s quarterbacks are helping each other improve on the practice field. Pender feels if the rest of Pirates adopt the same mentality, they’ll be a good football team come fall.