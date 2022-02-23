The Glynn Academy soccer teams faced tough tests against South Effingham before eventually coming away with the wins Tuesday.
Coming into the game, the Lady Terrors (6-0, 4-0) had been on an unstoppable run, scoring 43 games and allowing just one goal.
After opening the scoring with two first-half goals by Eliza Meader, off the top of the crossbar and in, and Izzy Myer, the Lady Terrors took a 2-0 lead into the half.
The second half would be the first time all season the team faced adversity with their backs against the wall.
Missing multiple shots to blow the game out of the water, South Effingham (3-1, 1-1) withstood the pressure Glynn forced on them all night with an excellent performance by their goalkeeper.
The Mustangs would flip the pressure onto the Terrors and backup goalkeeper Caroline McKinnon with shots from all across the box, forcing key saves.
With 17 minutes left, the Mustangs finally were awarded a goal as their left winger cut across the pitch and drilled her shot into the goal.
Glynn’s players showed frustration because they knew they had opportunities to put the game away, shots just wouldn’t find the back of the net.
South Effingham equalized with under four minutes to play, with the same goal scorer wreaking havoc on the Terrors’ defensive line.
Making one final attempt on goal before the end of regulation, the Terrors couldn’t find the finishing touch to end the game in the dying seconds.
Both teams agreed to two 10 minute extra time periods before possible penalty kicks to decide who will stay undefeated.
Glynn got on the board first in the extra period, after Cassie Naldrett drew a foul inside the penalty box.
Meader stepped up to take the penalty and buried it in for Glynn’s first goal in more than a half of play.
Just when it seemed like the Terrors had done enough to stop the momentum the Mustangs had built over the final 20 minutes of play, the Mustangs were able to find a way to score an equalizer.
On a set piece more than 35 yards out, South Effingham drilled a perfectly placed ball into the top right corner and over the reach of McKinnon to tie the game yet again.
In the second period of extra time, neither team had great chances except for one chance by Emme Ross in the final minutes.
As both teams arranged their lineups for the penalty shootout, head coach Thomas Lemmon subbed in Lilly Wood to try and save as many shots from South Effingham.
“She had a finger issue and that’s why we didn’t start her today,” Lemmon said of subbing in Wood before penalties. “She wanted to be in and we were going with her anyway. We had made that up earlier in the first overtime that we were going to go with her if it went all the way.”
Neither team scored in the first frame, with the Mustangs first shot sailing over the crossbar and Anastasia Barr’s saved on the line.
Wood would save both the second and third shots of South Effingham’s but find her team only leading by one. Ross, in the third frame, buried her shot into the bottom right-hand corner.
“She was excited and she obviously did well,” Lemmon said of Wood stepping up while injured. “She’s a great girl and nothing really gets under her skin. She handles adversity and things really well. They were intimidated a little bit on the first one when it went over, a new face in there and something to look at. We mixed it up a little bit.”
South Effingham would respond by making both of its next two penalty attempts, however, the Mustangs needed their goalkeeper to come up big once again to give the team a chance to win.
Meader, making the long walk from the half way line, had already scored once from the penalty spot, and had the fate in her hands to keep the team undefeated.
Going through her routine, Meader ran up to the ball and slotted it past the goalkeeper to give the Terrors the 4-3 victory (3-2 PK’s).
As one team cheered, another consoled the agony of defeat.
“We got a lot of confidence in the girls and in these types of situations,” Lemmon said. “We haven’t had many of them, but they are the type that not much fazes them. They came out with adversity and continued to play.
“We had a couple of bad bounces, the ball hit the inside of the post twice, a breakaway that was called back. Different things that we weren’t playing our game tonight for sure. We still found a way to win.”
GA boys score five goals in second half of victory
In the first half between the Terrors (7-0, 4-0) and Mustangs (4-1, 0-1), neither team could find the opening goal but drew two yellow cards for both sides.
Glynn boys head coach Bobby Brockman told his team in the first half to play the ball quicker against the athletic Mustangs — resulting in a 5-0 victory.
Coming out of the locker room for the second half, the Terrors’ halftime adjustments showed in the first 90 seconds. Jonas Coyle received the ball at his feet, cut across to the middle of the penalty arc and finessed his shot into the top right-hand corner to put the first goal on the board.
In the 32nd minute, the game became really intense after a Terrors player drew a foul call roughly 30 yards out from goal. With the South Effingham sideline yelling in disgust over the calls all night long, the referee blew the whistle to stop the clock and talk to the coaches.
The Mustangs coaching staff — heated as ever and drawing multiple yellow cards for misconduct– had police come over to access the situation and calm things down for the game to resume. As all of this was happening, Brockman was telling his team to keep a level head and stay in the game, away from the antics of the Mustangs.
Co-captain Jonathan Sasser, drawing several fouls from South Effingham’s Devin Corely, hushed the Mustangs with his goal for the second Terror goal. After drawing an advantage play, Harrison Lee kept his dribble alive on the edge of the touchline and found Sasser all alone across the goalkeeper to bury the shot.
Sixty seconds later, the one-two play from Luke O’Connor and Gavin Swafford put the Terrors up a commanding three-goal lead. O’Connor dinked his shot over the Mustangs goalkeeper to rub in the wounds of the play of South Effingham.
Swafford and O’Connor would connect again for the fourth goal of the night, with Swafford putting up four fingers to showcase the throttling the Terrors were on.
O’Connor would get his second goal of the night off of a deflected shot by Lee. Being in the right spot, the ball bounced off of O’Connor and past the goalkeeper for the fifth goal of the night.
“I thought the second half was probably our best half of soccer all season against the best opponent we have played all season,” Brockman said. “They were undefeated and we were undefeated, they hadn’t had a region game but they had beaten some good teams.”
Frustration continued to build by not only being humiliated by the better team but foul calls they believed weren’t fair, Corely was booked for the team’s fourth yellow card of the night on a studs-up slide tackle on Thomas Mitchell. The Glynn players pleaded for a red card because of Corely’s actions all night long but to no avail, only receiving a yellow the Mustang player returned to the field minutes later.
“When people that don’t think soccer is a physical sport, could have seen that game and definitely felt a different way,” Brockman said. “I thought we were a more skillful team than they were. They were a little more athletic than we are and play super hard. In the second half, we matched their intensity and our quality and our skill came out and we buried some really nice goals.”
In the final minutes of the game and making a push for a possible sixth goal in the half, Swafford was fouled from behind. Fans, players and coaches were angry at the decision not only by South Effingham’s Joseph Burdick challenge to scissor kick from behind and not winning the ball, but not receiving a red card.
Glynn’s second-half route showed that as a second-half team, they will come out and put goals up with ease.
“Our team won the region last year and we learned some things about ourselves,” Brockman said after the 5-0 win. “We know that those games are going to get chippy. We have got to keep our heads and we cant have someone getting a red card and getting sent off. Just really really proud of the guys and they played extremely hard and extremely well.”