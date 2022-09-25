In an effort to raise awareness of the fight to end breast cancer, the SSI Pickleball Club will hold a one-day pickleball tournament Oct. 15 on St. Simons Island.
“October is the perfect month for this tournament as October has been declared by the National Breast Cancer Foundation as Breast Cancer Awareness Month for 2022,” said local USA Pickleball Ambassador Bill Carmichael.
The Susan G. Komen Foundation recently partnered with USA Pickleball in a national “Pickleball For The Cure” program to promote fund-raising pickleball events around the country.
Pickleball is the fastest growing participant sport in America and pro pickleball events have recently been featured in prime time on CBS Sports and ESPN TV networks. The sport has also recently been featured in the NY Times, Tennis Magazine, Parade Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo!News, USA Today Sports and many regional and local outlets.
During the recent pro tournament in New York, pickleball representatives participated in ringing the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange along with four pros playing a sample game on a court actually drawn on the floor of the NYSE.
The SSI Pickle Ball Club will hold its tournament on the pickleball courts in Kings Park on Mallery Street on St. Simons Island in a planned celebration of life for any and all persons who have been affected by the disease.
The tournament is expected to draw players from throughout Georgia as well as north Florida. Competition will be conducted in men’s and women’s doubles in skill levels from beginner to advanced. To promote good fun and fellowship throughout the day, play will be round robin style with players switching partners every game.
“This will allow players to play with and against all of the other players in their skill category while also promoting fun and competitive play,” Carmichael said.
Prizes will also be awarded for the pinkest outfit and the funkiest outfit, as long as the participants play at least one game in their outfit.
Each player will receive a hot pink tournament T-shirt promoting an end to breast cancer.
Sponsors for the tournament are being solicited in Gold, Silver and Bronze categories. Sponsors logos will be featured on the T-shirts that each player will receive as well as a banner on the courts during the tournament.
Play will be conducted in men’s and women’s doubles at skill levels of 2.5, 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0. Interested players or sponsors can contact ssipickleball@yahoo.com for more information.