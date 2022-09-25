Pickleball breast cancer
Provided photo

In an effort to raise awareness of the fight to end breast cancer, the SSI Pickleball Club will hold a one-day pickleball tournament Oct. 15 on St. Simons Island.

“October is the perfect month for this tournament as October has been declared by the National Breast Cancer Foundation as Breast Cancer Awareness Month for 2022,” said local USA Pickleball Ambassador Bill Carmichael.

