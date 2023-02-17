The boys Region 2-6A championship game is set to be a classic matchup between David and Goliath.
Brunswick High, which entered the season starting three underclassmen after missing the postseason for the first time in six years, won a 59-55 battle against Lakeside Evans in the region semifinal Thursday to advance to the title game, where defending state champion Grovetown awaits.
Although they opened the campaign with a host of new contributors occupying the rotation, the Pirates (21-5, 9-3) have already secured their most wins since 2018 in an ultra-competitive region, and after scraping out a win over the Panthers (17-10, 7-5), they’ve guaranteed themselves a home game in the first round of the state playoffs.
“For the most part this year, our guys have earned a lot of these wins,” said Brunswick head coach Chris Turner. “It’s been a tough schedule, and the kids have had to play together. It hasn’t been just (seniors Camarion Johnson or Riyon Rankin), it’s been all of those guys together, and that’s what makes a strong team. I’m proud of that.”
Brunswick sure has had to earn each victory in a season sweep of Lakeside. The Pirates trailed by four at halftime of their regular-season game Jan. 6 at Brunswick Square Garden before riding a big third quarter to a 12-point triumph in, by far, the most comfortable win of the series.
Two weeks later, Brunswick needed a buzzer-beating 3 from sophomore CJ Battle to send the game into overtime before the Pirates ultimately prevailed by four in double OT.
With a trip to the region championship game on the line in the third meeting, the Pirates and Panthers engaged in a dogfight in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Grovetown with neither team able to gain much separation throughout.
After being burned by Johnson for 29 points in the first matchup, and 17 points in the second, Lakeside focused its defense on taking Brunswick’s leading scorer out of the game. The strategy succeeded in limiting Johnson to 13 points, but the extra attention opened up opportunities for his teammates, who cashed in.
“They denied him the ball all game, and tried to play almost like a box on him, so it was really hard to get him the ball,” Turner said. “He did other things other that score: He rebounded, he made some really nice passes.”
With Johnson making the right play and deferring, sophomore Caleb Butler stepped up to lead the team with 16 points. Battle added 14 points, and freshman Hezekiah Kent scored eight points to help lift Brunswick to the title game.
“Fifteen-year-old kids got it done last night,” Turner said.
The Pirates carried a one-point lead into the final minute of the contest and held on despite the absence of Rankin, who was forced to leave the game with three minutes left when he went up to block a shot and came down on his face, dislodging two teeth.
Fortunately, Rankin saw a dentist Friday in Augusta, where the team has been able to stay throughout the three-day tournament.
“It’s the players, it’s the coaching staff, it’s the managers, it’s the community — I’m proud of our community for the support, and I’m proud of people supporting us to help us fund these hotels,” Turner said. “I was able to get some people to help me where we could stay a couple of nights, where we would have the best chance to get it done, and I really appreciate that. People like Mr. Robert Jones and a guy named Nick Sasser, a dentist, really helped us, and I’m just really proud of that.”
Brunswick will likely need all the support it can get as it looks to knock off one of the most star-studded teams in the state in the region championship game.
Grovetown (17-8, 12-0) is ranked No. 4 in Class 6A by Sandy’s Spiel with a team featuring multiple Division I prospects in its lineup. Six-foot-4 senior guard VaShon Ferguson is a three-star prospect committed to Georgia State, 6’6 senior forward Frankquon Sherman is a career 2,000-point scorer that has committed to Winthrop, and 6’7 junior forward Derrion Reid is a four-star prospect that is currently 247Sports’ No. 2-ranked player in the GHSA among the Class of 2024.
“Grovetown is really good, and to be able to play them three times is hopefully a benefit so you can see what’s really out there, what you really have to do to compete at that level,” Turner said. “But also the good thing is: We’re going to be on opposite sides of the state tournament bracket, which is always good.
“I haven’t seen all the teams play, I know Jonesboro and Alexander are probably pretty good, but I don’t know anybody that’s going to be much better than that Grovetown team.”
Despite Grovetown’s overwhelming talent, Brunswick has shown the ability to go toe-to-toe with the reigning champions. The Pirates led by double digits late in the home matchup Feb. 3 before allowing the Warriors to send the game in overtime, where Brunswick fell 70-67.
The learning experience could prove fruitful when the teams collide for the region championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Grovetown.
“We just didn’t close the game,” Turner said. “A lot of that is inexperience and young players out there, especially young guards having to handle the ball. What most teams are doing is, they’re trying to double and take Camarion out of the offense. So they’re trying to make all these other kids beat them.
“When those young kids have to step up and handle that ball full court, it can be difficult, but each game they’re going through that, they’re getting better.”