Giovana Larregui played one season for Israel Delgado at College of Central Florida, and she enjoyed it so much she’s decided to follow the first-year head volleyball coach to College of Coastal Georgia.
The San Juan, Puerto Rico, native will join the Mariners a year after leading a College of Central Florida team that was ranked within the top 10 in the NJCAA National Rankings with 2.31 kills per set and placing second in total kills (164), digs (226), and hitting percentage (.221) as a freshman. Her performance earned Larregui a spot on the MID-Florida Conference first team.
“Giovana is a great player,” Delgado said in a statement. “She is very quiet and humble, but on the court she transforms — she can do everything. She can be your best hitter one night and the next match she can be your best defender. Giovana plays for the team, she does what the team needs.”
As a prep player, Larregui won the AAU National Championship in 2013. The next year, the 5-foot-7 libero transferred to The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla., where she continued to excel in the sport. Larregui was named to the AAU National All-Star team in 2015 and 2017, and she helped The Rock win the 2016 NACA High School National Championship, earning All-Tournament honors in the process.
“I’m super excited, and I can’t wait to be at College of Coastal Georgia,” Larregui said. “I saw the facilities and area, and I love it. My goal as a Mariner is to finish my major in business and try to win a national championship.
“I know I need to work hard in both areas, but with the help of the professors, coaches and teammates, I know I’m going to archive my goals as a student-athlete.”
A couple of international volleyball players will also be joining Larregui to help makeup a new-look Mariners team under Delgado.
Dutch league standout Jade Goudsblom is signing on with the College of Coastal Georgia volleyball team ahead of the 2020-21 season, as will Puerto Rico native Andrea Soto Sierra.
A 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Warmenhuizen, Netherlands, Goudsblom helped her team win Main Class C1 and place third in the youth championship in her first year in the Dutch league. A year later they were champions in Main Class C1, Top Class C1, and Main Class B1, in addition to taking first at the Class Ladies 7 tournament.
Goudsblom notched another Main Class B1 championship in Year 3 — also winning the Holland Top tournament and finishing second in the Doezum Multi-Day Youth Tournament the same year.
In Year 4, Goudsblom’s team won the Dutch league A1 Championships, tge Promotion Coast D3 championship, the Holland Top tournament, the Doezum Mult-Day Youth Tournament and the 5th Dutch Open Youth Tournament.
Despite her fifth and final season in the Dutch league being cut short due to COVID-19, Goudsblom’s led her team to victory in the Steenwijk tournament and captured the 1st Class D4 and 3rd Division D1 championships.
Soto attended school at Colegio San Felipe of Arecibo Puerto Rico where her team went 44-9 en route to the 2019 High School National Championship her senior year.
“I committed to College of Coastal Georgia for my academic and athletic future because I liked the environment that the college offers,” Soto said in a statement. “I found that the academic program really gives me what I’m looking for in order to pursue my professional goals. The volleyball program is strong and I believe it will help me grow as a player.”
A 5-foot-9 setter, Soto also won seven invitational tournaments as a senior in addition to a second-place finish in the Gold Division of the Jeep Volleyball Championships with Titanas de Morvis Volleyball Club.
“Andrea will be a freshman that does not look as freshmen at all,” Delgado said. “She has a lot of experience playing different levels in Puerto Rico and is going to impact our team right away. She is a high-flyer — her jump and power to hit the ball is very impressive, but the most impressive is that she will be doing a double role for our team.
“Andrea will play both the setter and pin-hitter positions on our team. She is disciplined and likes to compete and we need that on our strong team.”