Georgia and Kentucky faced off Saturday in the pouring rain, and after a scoreless first half, the Bulldogs finally found some offense and put the Wildcats away 21-0.
However, there was yet another slow offensive start for Georgia, and instead of a few drives, it lasted until halftime.
It was so bad, fans began booing during the second quarter and did it multiple times. While the team wasn’t losing, the fans expected more out of the group, and well, it was a bad look.
Despite the fans voicing their issues, the Bulldogs won and got another SEC East win heading into a bye week.
The running game got the job done since the weather was not adequate for passing, and Georgia’s offensive line parted the sea for D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien to run through.
Georgia still has plenty of work on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense pitched its second shutout and still has yet to give up a rushing touchdown on the season.
Currently, the defense gives up, on average, 85.7 rushing yards and ranks No. 1 in the SEC and No. 5 in the country in rushing defense.
The Bulldogs had 235 on the ground against the Wildcats and only 35 through the air. Jake Fromm did complete 9-of-12 passes for those 35 yards but didn’t score a touchdown.
With the weather, I didn’t expect Georgia to pass much, but it is evident that’s the weak spot in the offense.
It wasn’t an ideal win, and while we all want to dominate teams, a win is what matters. The Bulldogs did just that, and there were plenty of bright spots on both sides of the ball.
Here are the dawg bones from the win over Kentucky.
OFFENSE
This week’s offensive dawg bone goes to Swift because of the heart he possesses for the game, and well, he was incredible Saturday night.
He toted the rock 21 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Swift averaged an astounding 8.5 yards a carry.
Coley fed him the ball, and he got stronger each time Swift got it in his hands. Swift was the only guy outside of Herrien who seemed like he wanted to win, and he was going to do whatever it took to get that win.
Swift had a long run of 39, and it was for the first touchdown of the game. Georgia’s offensive line gave him a massive hole, and he hit it perfectly. Then Swift gave a spin move that faked out the defender, and he bulldozed his way to the end zone.
After his performance on Saturday, the SEC honored him with the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award, and he rightfully earned it and earned this weeks solo offensive dawg bone.
DEFENSE
Once again, Georgia’s defense was lights out and held Kentucky to 160 yards on the ground, 17 through the air, and 177 total. The Wildcats were held to 3.5 yards a play, and they never really got any momentum going because Georgia was able to shut them almost entirely down.
This week’s defense dawg bone goes to freshman Nakobe Dean. While there were four players with six total tackles, Dean’s performance stood out over the rest.
Dean had four solo tackles, two assists for six total. He led the defense, and this game was a welcome to the big show for him. He also forced a fumble for the Bulldogs and seemed to be in on every play.
Despite being a true freshman, Dean’s slowly earning his time on the field, and you can see him put it together. If he can stay healthy, he could be a deadly weapon by the end of the season.