It’s an early season series, but the importance of Thursday’s rubber game in the City Series was not loss on either team — that much was clear from the time the lineups were read.
Both teams turned to their staff aces, and Game 1 starters, for the decisive game of the Region 2-6A series, so naturally it took extra innings to decide an outcome: Brunswick High 8, Glynn Academy 5.
It was an emotional victory for head coach Nicole Bailey, who is in her first year with the Pirates.
“I’m just really proud of my kids, we never gave up,” Bailey said. “We worked so hard this summer, and we’ve been so hard on them for moments like this. Watching them grow, even if it wasn’t this ballgame, they’re growing every day, and that’s what I’m proud of.”
Glynn Academy took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Annie Chance helped herself out in her pitching duel against Erica Bentley by knocking a two-run single into center field following walks by Anna Lee Mancil and Katie Wagner.
Brunswick quickly responded with a four-run second that began with Kalyn Harris’ lead-off walk. Harris came home to score on an error by Chance, but it looked as if it would be all the Pirates would muster as the next two batters struck out swinging with a runner on second and third.
However, Jalia Hubbard walked to load the bases, and Jayla Hollingsworth hit a game-tying single before Alyssa Giles’ double pushed two more across to give the Pirates a 4-2 lead.
The Terrors got a run back in the bottom half of the frame on Kenzie Alves’ RBI single, but the Pirates’ 4-3 advantage would hold until the fifth, despite scoring threats by both teams.
When Glynn was finally able to knot the game, it was none other than Chance making things happen once again, starting off the bottom of the fifth with a single, advancing on a wild pitch, stealing third, and coming home on a single off the bat of Leilani Watts.
Brunswick played a little small ball of its own to get the run back in the top of the seventh after back-to-back singles from Giles and Rachel Eubank. Harris advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt, and after a pop out, Lauren Peterson’s clutch two-out single gave the Pirates the lead back with just three outs to obtain.
But the Terrors wouldn’t lie down easily. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Madysen Wilborn smacked a hard-hit ground ball into center field, tying the game and sending the City Series to extra innings.
“Just the fact that they kept on fighting every time that we were down, I’m very proud of them,” said Glynn head coach Dawn Ketcham. “They never gave up. They just kept battling away.
“Truly, we have nine varsity players. The ones that are on the bench with me are JV/varsity players, so they switch back and forth. So, we have nine, and they’re all battling with everything they’ve got.”
The Pirates continued to fight too, despite allowing what could have been a deflating comeback.
All the momentum looked to be on Glynn’s side after two straight outs by Brunswick to open the eighth until consecutive doubles by Hollingsworth and Giles put the blue and gold back on top. Eubank followed with a line drive to right field to give the Pirates some cushion, which Anna Kate Owens added to with an RBI single of her own two batters later.
“Our team motto is mental toughness and being able to push through those tough situations,” Bailey said. “Those are all the things we’ve harped on, so I’m just really proud of them.”
Working in her 16th inning the last three days, Bentley set down the side in order in the bottom of the frame to secure the big series win for Brunswick.
Bentley finished the series with 16 2/3 innings pitched, during which she allowed 15 hits, seven earned runs, and struck out seven while walking five.
“Erica goes hard for us,” Bailey said. “I keep saying she’s young, but she really is, and she just does what we ask her to do, she doesn’t complain about it, and just goes to work for us.”
Chance was tagged with the loss, but she gave Glynn Academy everything she had in the series, pitching 22 innings and allowing 29 hits and nine earned runs with 13 strikeouts and 12 walks.
“I truly feel that with her on the mound, that is our best defense behind us,” Ketcham said. “Everything just kind of comes together with her on the mound.”