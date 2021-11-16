The telltale buzz of RSM week was conspicuously absent last November.
With fans set to make their way back to Sea Island to take in the 12th RSM Classic, beginning with Monday’s Pro-Am, the spark has returned.
Last year, the PGA Tour barred fans from events as a precaution against COVID-19, leaving the Golden Isles’ preeminent event feeling a bit hollow. Now, with the grandstands back up and the spectators streaming in, a sense of normalcy has returned for volunteers, tournament officials and golfers.
“Well, we’re excited that it’s close to back to normal this year,” tournament host and St. Simons pro Davis Love III said Tuesday. “It’s been fun the last couple of months watching our operations team and our foundation team and the Sea Island team actually build a tournament again. It was a little weird last year. Obviously the whole world’s been weird for a year and a half, but nice to have the fans back, nice to have our sponsors back.
“RSM already had one pro-am event and several events outside, but several fun events at night. It’s moving along, and we’re excited that things are back to normal and our community is going to get to come out and participate this year.”
Love, a World Golf Hall of Famer, has helped turn the RSM Classic into a staple within the PGA Tour calendar, the presence of the two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain playing a large role in the favorable view of the tournament among players.
Additionally, through the Birdies Fore Love program, the RSM Classic has helped the Davis Love Foundation donate more than $21 million to organizations committed to improving the lives of youth through a focus on hunger, housing and health.
A change in the PGA Tour schedule caused by the pandemic set the RSM to be played the week following the Masters last year, which led to one of the top fields in the history of the event. That will not be the case this year, and yet the tournament continues to grow.
“Obviously the fall has become more and more important,” Love said. “Guys have realized over the last few years that you need to get some points in the fall if you want to win at the end. They put up a stat last week how close the points are for the 125 or for the Top 30 and every point counts during the year, so it’s important for guys to get to play. Obviously we see that in our field this year.
“I don’t know numbers-wise, but it looks like our best field we’ve ever had. Yeah, it’s grown a lot. My brother Mark and I sat down and said maybe we could have a tournament and what do we want it to look like, and we said we want it to look like the old Callaway Gardens event that’s family friendly like Hilton Head, one that everybody likes to come to and has a great time while they’re there, show off Sea Island, show off our community hospitality and have the guys have a fun week, and the wives and the kids and the families.”
Among the 156-player field this week are 14 major champions: Adam Scott, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Louis Osthuizen. U.S. Ryder Cup team member Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Robert Streb will also tee off Thursday, as will the tournament host.
Love was absent from the RSM Classic field last year for the first time in the event’s history as her recovered from a neck injury.
The last PGA Tour event Love competed in was the RBC Heritage in April, and he missed the cut at 2-over. Since then, Love has competed in seven events on the Champions Tour.
But Love has no plans to miss a hole at Sea Island.
“Well, my expectations are certainly better than my wife’s, Robin’s, who thinks I’m going to withdraw again,” Love said. “I’ve had a long year with a hip replacement, and had a bad thumb through some Champions Tour events, ended up not finishing the first playoff event in Richmond, but I’m feeling very well. I’m an old and creaky golfer…”
“But I’m hitting the ball pretty well and I know my way around these golf courses, and if I can block out everything else that’s going on, I might maybe be competitive. I don’t have any huge goals, but just want to enjoy the week.”