It's the top of the sixth, one out, and two strikes when senior first baseman Mitchell Richburg blasted a homer over the left field wall that gave Brunswick the go-ahead lead to sweep Glynn Academy.
The Terrors attempted to come back in the final inning, but Brunswick’s defense found a way to hold off the comeback and win Thursday night 7-3.
Glynn Academy didn’t let Brunswick go quietly. The Terrors hung in there with the Pirates for most of the game, including a solo homer by senior Terror Jordan McClinton that gave Glynn Academy its only lead of the game.
However, that homer wasn’t enough to hold onto the lead as Brunswick quickly reclaimed the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth. The Pirates didn’t stop there as they added three more points in the final two frames making the victory that much sweeter.
Brunswick’s offense stayed consistent throughout the game and found a way to get hot when it mattered.
"To come back and finish the series with this week it says a ton for where we want to go,” said Brunswick head coach Brian Crawford. “We’ve had a lot of challenges throughout the year, consistency being number one. For us to stay consistent for all three games defensively, offensively and pitching-wise it was very nice to see us put together three baseball games for seven innings, one with eight. The consistent factor is exactly what we’ve questioned, and for us to be able to do that at the very end of the season, it's all any coach asks for.”
Brunswick was consistent in all three areas of the game. Offensively, the Pirates scored seven runs on 12 hits. As for the defense, they were able to hold Glynn Academy to three points and eight hits on the game.
Senior, Marshall Cox was one of the biggest reasons the Pirates won the series altogether. He went 8-of-11 in the series, had the game-winning hit in Game 2, and pitched a complete game two-hit shutout in the opening matchup.
After the final game, he received the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame player of the series award. Cox is the first Brunswick player to receive the award in five years.
“All I’m trying to do is uphold the integrity of Brunswick High baseball that's all we’re trying to do and getting a sweep tonight is simply doing that,” said Crawford on being the coach to get the long-awaited series win.
Brunswick baseball finished the regular season on a high note and earned bragging rights over its in-county rivals. Now its time for the Pirates to refocus and get ready for postseason play.
With this series win, it could give the Pirates enough confidence to make a run in the tournament.
“It’s all the confidence you need. Everything is on the table now, and all the opportunity is there and for us to be consistent. There is a lot of talent on this team, and for us to be able to finish the sweep with Glynn Academy you couldn’t ask for a better situation,” said Crawford on the team’s confidence moving forward into postseason play. “We just have to make sure we keep that same emotional high and the same confidence moving forward as we move into playing Greenbriar next week.”