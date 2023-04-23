One year ago, Florida junior John DuBois sank a short birdie putt on hole 18 of the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club to capture the individual championship at the SEC Men’s Golf Championship.
Somehow he topped that thrill Sunday.
DuBois knocked down a 15-foot par putt to put pressure on Vanderbilt’s Reid Davenport to keep pace with a short putt of his own. But Davenport was wide of the cup, setting off the celebration for Florida, which won the program’s first SEC Championship since 2011.
Although DuBois won the first and only event of his collegiate career on the same 18th green last year, celebrating the team title felt even sweeter.
“Doing it with teammates is something that I never realized was even cooler,” DuBois said. “Being able to win last year was really, really awesome, but doing it as a team, it was like everyone came together. We all had a common goal in mind.”
Florida entered match play Saturday as the No. 3 seed after shooting 9-under 831 over 54 holes of stroke play, setting up a matchup against No. 6 seed Ole Miss in the quarterfinals, where the Gators rolled 4-1 — DuBois suffering the team’s only loss 6&5 to former Frederica Academy standout Sarut Vongchaisit.
Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Vanderbilt eliminated No. 5 seed Alabama 4-1 as the Commodores ramped up their pursuit of a third straight conference title. Following a short break, Vanderbilt knocked off No. 1 seed Tennessee and 2023 individual champion Caleb Surratt 3-1-1 to secure a finals rematch against Florida, which slipped by No. 2 seed Texas A&M 3-2 in its semifinal matchup.
Vanderbilt pulled out a grueling 3-2 win over Florida in the championship match last year, but this time the Gators flipped the script.
Matthew Kress, who clinched both semifinal matches for UF, and Ricky Castillo banked Florida a couple of early points with 5&4 wins over Matthew Riedel and Cole Sherwood, respectively.
However, Vanderbilt answered back with William Moll’s 5&3 victory over Yuxin Lin, and with the two outstanding matches knotted up, suddenly the conference title was anyone’s for the taking.
Still, it was a position DuBois felt fortunate to be in after falling into a big hole early in his matchup.
“I was three down through three, and I was like, ‘OK, you better buckle up here because we’ve got a long day ahead of us,’” DuBois said. “So just kind of hung in there. I wasn’t hitting it that great off the tees, so I was just trying to find my way around the course, get myself on the green. I knew I was putting it well, so if I could just get myself some birdie looks, and hopefully (Reid Davenport) doesn’t make a bunch of birdies.”
Davenport still led by three through 11 holes before DuBois began to chip away at the deficit one clutch putt at a time.
DuBois won hole 12 to draw back to within two, and proceeded to take hole 13 to climb within one of Davenport heading down the home stretch. The charge came at the perfect time as, a few holes away, teammate Fred Biondi gave up his own three-hole lead over Gordon Sargent.
But needing just one point to earn Florida the 16th conference title in program history, DuBois knew he just needed to worry about the match in front of him, and he found new life on No. 16.
Following a tee shot that set him up off the fairway and on the edge of the cart path, DuBois saved the hole with an approach that set him up on the green about 20 feet from the hole. He proceeded to two-putt for par, tying the match when Davenport missed his own par putt.
Davenport missed another costly putt on No. 17 after a tee shot on the par 3 set up a birdie attempt fewer than five feet from the cup. DuBois was more than 20-feet long on his tee shot, but he salvaged par to keep the score tied heading to No. 18.
Both golfers drove to the middle of the fairway and both found themselves exactly 26 feet from the hole — DuBois in the fringe to the right of the green, Davenport directly in front of it.
DuBois’ third shot put him about 15 feet away from the hole; Davenport’s putt drew him considerably closer.
The distance of DuBois’ potential winner was greater than a year ago. But so was the reward. He knocked down the clutch putt for par, and when Davenport’s tying shot refused to fall, the faithful Florida contingent in attendance began to celebrate.
“That’s the Gator Nation strong,” said Florida head coach J.C. Deacon. “I think the strongest were our guys who weren’t in the lineup this week, drove up from Gainesville and stayed last night, and they were boisterous all day. I heard them, and I’m so proud of the culture we have and the family we’re building.
“This is definitely for the Gator Nation. Shout out (athletic director) Jeremy Foley who took a shot on an assistant coach a long time ago. I told him I’d come here and get him a ring. So Jeremy, this one’s for you.”
For the second straight year, DuBois was mobbed by his teammates on the 18th green of Seaside, where he’s made some of the fondest memories of his time as a Gator.
“I hit about a 4-footer to win last year, but this year it was more like 15, so that was really awesome,” DuBois said. “It was a really awesome feeling to watch that putt go in and to have the whole team here, a bunch of Gators out here supporting us. It was a really special moment.”