The 2023 Swamp Relays took place over the weekend, and the Golden Isles featured heavily in the events
Glynn Academy, Brunswick High and Frederica Academy all took part in the 2023 Swamp Relays at Ware County High, with a few stand out performances from each school.
Glynn Academy’s Lexi Alberson finished in first place in the 800 meters girls final with a time of 2:29.39. In the boys portion of the distance running, Glynn’s Joseph Barnes took first in the 800m with a time of 2:03.49. Cole Albright finished first in the 1600m, .55 seconds faster than teammate Maxwell Wakeland. Wakeland would get his first place finish in the 3200m with a time of 10:41.22, seven seconds faster than the second place finisher. Glynn ended the distance portion with a first place finish as the boys 4x800m team finished at 8:57.60, 10 seconds faster than Camden County.
Glynn Academy had a few second place finishers as the boys 4x400m team finished with a time of 3:37.19, seven seconds behind Brunswick High’s relay team. Damarion Robinson finished second in the triple jump (40-09.5), just behind Brunswick’s Kavon Hill 40-11.7.
Beside seeing first place finishes from Hill and its 4x400m relay teams, Brunswick High had two other first place finishers on the day.
In just his second track event of the season, Riyon Rankin cleared 7 feet while Daron Monroe took third in the event with a 6’2 clearance.
Andrew Magalski tied for first with Jaden Boone of Johnson-Savannah in shot put, as the two threw the 12 pound iron ball 46 feet and five inches.
The Brunswick girls didn’t have any first place finishers, but freshman Kymani Fuller finished second in the 100m final with a time of 13.17. Fuller also finished third in the 400m with a 1:03.87 time.
Tamaya Elkins finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet and three inches.
Devon Cummings finished second in the 110 hurdles (15.49) and 300 hurdles (41.88), while teammate Ivan Johnson finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.57) and third in the 300 hurdles (42.38).
Antwan Kirk finished second in the 400m with a time of 51.84, four seconds behind Camden County’s Rickey Williams.
J’shawn Towns finished second in the discuss throw, clearing 124 feet and four feet behind the first place finisher in Jake Trebil.
Not having a large group like the other schools that took part in the Swamp Relays, Frederica Academy had three participants -- Maggie Dorminy, Ali Palmer and Isaiah Preston. Dorminy had the best finish as she took fifth in the 3200m run with a time of 14:32.63.
The next track and field meet will be the GA Home Meet #2 at the athletic complex on Glynn Middle’s campus on Thursday.