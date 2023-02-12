Finishing the regular season with an 11-13, 3-9 record, the Glynn Academy Terrors boys basketball team was the No. 6 seed going into the start of the Region 2-6A region tournament on Friday.
Hosting No. 7 South Effingham in the play-in game, the Terrors shut out the Mustangs throughout the first quarter as they took a 12-0 lead into the second quarter. Although shots weren’t falling on the offensive end, the Terrors used a 1-3-1 zone to force low-percentage shots on a struggling Mustangs team.
In between quarters, Glynn Academy head coach Terrance Haywood told his team that he felt that they should be up more than the 12-0 lead they had.
“We just didn’t look good on offense even though we were up 12, nothing looked really good on offense,” Haywood said. “Nothing was clean, and we didn’t get a lot of good looks. The reason we got out (to a big lead) was because they were struggling to score the basketball, and we switched up and went to a 1-3-1. We had never run that on them and had normally stayed on our zones, but we went to a 1-3-1 on them and for the first quarter we got them out of sync. They were prepared for something else and not that, so it bought us some time and once we got up a little bit we kind of got lazy, and they started to hit some shots and the confidence was going and it became a dogfight.”
That dogfight started to occur once South Effingham opened the second quarter on an 8-2 run to gain confidence. Battling back from a scoreless first, the Mustangs were able to bring a halftime deficit down to five points. This left Coach Haywood to preach about matching South Effingham’s intensity if they wanted to win or go home.
Both teams traded baskets to start the second half, but a stretch in the third quarter by South Effingham’s senior guard Gavin Hiatt changed the trajectory of the game. Hitting four 3-pointers in a matter of minutes to give the Mustangs a slight lead, Coach Haywood turned to his bench for DJ Baldwin to lock Hiatt up.
“He hit some big shots, and he started getting his confidence up and going,” Haywood said of Hiatt’s third-quarter barrage. “We went in just to deny him and try to make somebody else have to score. Keeping him from being so comfortable to shoot the ball. It ended up working out and DJ Baldwin came in, and hit some big layups and free throws for us. He gave us a big boost off the bench.”
Standing in his hip pocket up the floor and constantly fighting through screens to not allow any clean looks, Baldwin understood his assignment on the defensive end. However, it was on the offensive end that elevated the Terrors. Baldwin scored six of his eight points in the third quarter as he drove past Mustang defenders or hit midrange shots to give the team a 38-34 lead heading into the fourth.
Having eight minutes left in possibly its final game of the season, Glynn Academy went on a 6-0 run to start the fourth before South Effingham responded to cut a 44-34 deficit down to 48-43 with two and a half minutes left in the game.
Holding onto the narrow lead, Coach Haywood took a timeout to go over the game plan with his team resorting to draining as much of the 35-second shot clock down as possible before driving to the rim and making the refs call fouls.
As the game entered the final minute of play and leads exchanged hands, the final 30 seconds of basketball shined brightest for Glynn Academy.
Leading 49-48 with less than 30 seconds left in the game and the shot clock running down to less than 10, Corey Fisher dribbled his way to the free throw line and started to rise for a jump shot. Drawing two defenders, Fisher fired an over-the-head pass to David Prince under the basket for a reverse lay-in to give the Terrors a 51-48 lead with seven seconds left in the game.
Glynn Academy had an inbounds pass under the basket after forcing an errant turnover on South Effingham with its full-court press. Tyi Ivey inbounded the ball to Prince who instantly drew two defenders trying to trap him before fouling him. Seeing Ivey re-establishing himself inbounds and alone under the basket, Prince got the pass off before a foul for Ivey to seal the game with the easiest basket of the night.
“That was a heads-up play and I can’t even take credit for it because that wasn’t the design of the play,’’ Haywood said. “But it worked out. These are some smart kids, and they played a lot of basketball. It was just a heads-up play by Tyi to step in and be able to score that layup and seal it.”
Sealing a 53-48 victory and moving on to the next round of the region tournament, the Terrors advanced to a Valentine’s Day date with No. 3 seed Lakeside. Knowing that a win earns a state title berth. Coach Haywood said his team doesn’t need any more motivation to get the job done.
“No, they know, they know what’s at stake and they know what was at stake tonight,” Haywood said. “I’ve been preaching, and preaching and preaching it and this is the bed we’ve made so we have to sleep in it, and this is the road we’ve got to go. We have to go on the road and try to beat Lakeside at Lakeside. It’s going to be a tough game but if the boys come out and play well and give everything we have, I feel like we have a good chance to try and get one.”