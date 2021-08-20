Brunswick High was the last team standing in its season opener against No. 4 Pierce County on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Pirates took a 13-point advantage into halftime following a physical first half, when a banged up Bears team offered to forfeit. Instead, the teams settled on a running clock throughout the second half.
The contest ended with Pierce rumbling into the end zone from five yards out to cut the margin of Brunswick’s victory to 20-13.
“It was just not the type of night you’d expect with two teams like this going at it,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender.
Concerned for the safety of his players, Pierce County head coach Ryan Herring was prepared to call the game at halftime, having already lost a pair of inside linebackers to injury and entering the game without the services of preseason all-state selection D.J. Bell at running back.
Brunswick agreed to a running clock alternative in an effort to squeeze a few more reps out of the non-region contest, which ultimately provided the team with plenty to work on this upcoming week.
But through much of the first half, the Pirates looked the part of a program pushing to contend for a state championship in Class 6A this season.
Despite an interception on its first possession, Brunswick controlled most the action. A turnover on downs on a fake punt attempt by Pierce County late in the first quarter set BHS up inside opposing territory, and the Pirates cashed in on a 15-yard touchdown run by Jayden Drayton to cap off a five-play, 49-yard drive and go up 6-0 following a missed extra point.
Brunswick got the ball back when River Creel forced a fumble recovered by Zion Turner on the ensuing drive by Pierce, and although the Pirates went three-and-out, they were able to pin the Bears inside the 5-yard line on the punt.
Four-star defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas led the charge on a tackle for a loss on a Pierce County third down, forcing the Bears’ punter to kick from inside the end zone. Drayton took the punt 2 yards to set up Brunswick inside the red zone, and five plays later, Naverious Williams pushed the lead to 13-0 on a three-yard rushing touchdown.
Through one half, Brunswick out-gained Pierce 75-65, and led the defending Class 3A state champions by two scores. After a quick Bears three-and-out to open the second half, the Pirates extended their advantage to 20-0 on a 62-yard scoring run from Leon Charlton.
However, in spite of the Pirates’ strong play over three quarters, Pender was disappointed with how his team finished the game.
Pierce County scored twice over the final seven minutes of play. First, on an 80-yard drive that saw the Bears convert a fourth down to extend the possession, and then again a play after the Pirates’ punter had to fall on a high snap at the 5-yard line.
“That’s what I’m upset with,” Pender said. “They played great all the way until that point. We’ve got to get better there. It was a straight mental thing. They knew the game was over, and they already won. That was their attitude. No. We’ve got to play all the way through the end of the game. We didn’t do that. When they got that first down on fourth down, the defense decided not to play anymore, and that was upsetting. That’s what I was mad about.”
Brunswick held Pierce County to just 153 yards of offense, but 85 yards came on the Bears’ final two possessions of the night. On the flip side, the Pirates had 175 yards of offense, and all but seven came on the ground.
Chuckobe Hill had 71 rushing yards on 10 carries, and Charlton added 64 and a score on just two touches, but Brunswick was just 2-of-6 with seven yards and an interception through the air.
“Offensively, we didn’t do our part either,” Pender said. “We were blessed with some good field position, and we squandered it.
“Now, when they had all their better players in there, they had seven returning starters on a state championship team on that defense, so that defense was going to be stingy. We knew that. But when you’re playing against a team like that, and offensively you’d got plays there to make, you make the plays, and we didn’t do that… You’ve got to make plays when it’s time.”
Brunswick has its sights set on a title this year. In achieving that goal, the Pirates will judge their success by more than the score at the end of the night. Still, it always feels better to have a higher number, especially against a program that was 36-3 over the past three seasons.
“We didn’t play the caliber we’re capable of playing,” Pender said. “Overall, you take a win against a good team.”